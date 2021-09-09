Mahali Mzuri named best hotel in the world

Virgin Limited Edition’s Mahali Mzuri has been named the best hotel in the world in Travel + Leisure’s World's Best Awards.

The top 100 hotels list is decided based on the results of Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards survey where it asks readers to share their travel experiences from around the world. Readers offer their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas and more. Hotels are rated on facilities, location, service, food and overall value.

Mahali Mzuri is a 12-tented luxury safari camp located in the private Olare Motorogi Conservancy in the wider Maasai Mara ecosystem in Kenya. With its location on the Kenyan plains, it gives you a front seat to incredible wildlife that you won’t find anywhere else in the world. On twice-daily game drives, you will have the opportunity to see lions, wildebeest, elephants, giraffes and cheetahs, and more.

Mahali Mzuri offers more than just wildlife though, it’s the perfect place to retreat and relax. The team can cater for up to 24 guests in the camp at any one time, so you are guaranteed peace and quiet, as well as excellent customer service at all times.

Fancy experiencing the best hotel in the world for yourself? Head over to Virgin Limited Edition to book your once in a lifetime trip.

Mahali Mzuri wasn’t the only one of Virgin Limited Edition’s properties to win an award this year. Kasbah Tamadot was named the best hotel in North Africa for the fourth time – and the third year running.

Kasbah Tamadot 2021

In the foothills of Morroco’s Atlas Mountains, Kasbah Tamadot offers a tranquil setting for a magical stay. Each of the 28 rooms and suites has been individually decorated to reflect the beautiful architecture of the building and features antiques from all over the world. Find out more and book your next trip to Kasbah Tamadot.