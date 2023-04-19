Love food? Earn points on takeaways and treats with Virgin Red

What's the definition of happiness? There's no definitive answer, but you can't go wrong with great food, loved ones, and laughter.

For many fabulous foodie moments Virgin Red awaits where you can earn points on takeaways, cooking classes, Michelin-starred meals, and more. Fancy a taste of the good life? Whet your appetite with our pick of just a few fantastic food-related rewards.

Earn points with Just Eat

Fancy a takeaway? Of course you do, and when hunger strikes you can earn up to 4 points for every £1 you spend at Just Eat. That’s a whole load of local and delectable meal ideas at your fingertips, with over 27,000 restaurants and endless cuisines to choose from.

Earn points dining out in style

It’s not just takeaways that come with points-earning potential – you can also dial things up with a fancy night out, with 10 points for every £1 spent at Virgin Experience Days. These folks have a maze of dining experiences to dazzle your loved ones with, from destination restaurants to Michelin-starred cuisine.

For an iconic London outing, why not try a three-course lunch for two at Gordon Ramsay's Savoy Grill?

Earn points on masterclasses and workshops

Of course, seasoned foodies may be in the zone for something a little more hands-on; and here again, Virgin Experience Days can oblige. Luxury chocolate workshops, a pizza making class, a wine-tasting masterclass: you name it, they have it all.

And don’t forget, Virgin Red members have an extra crunch of the biscuit with 10 points for every £1 spent on foodie forays with Virgin Experience Days.

Earn points on fancy chocolate gifts

Do the words “balanced diet” equal a chocolate in both hands? If so, you’ll delight in Selfridges’ collection of the good stuff. The famous department store could rival Willy Wonka’s factory with its edit of chocolate-y greatness, featuring everything from white chocolate tennis balls (with a marshmallow centre) to praline sushi, pink champagne truffles and lavish presentation boxes from Ladurée. For an extra sweet touch, you’ll earn Virgin Points with every £1 spent via Virgin Red.

Earn points at Domino’s Pizza

When the going gets tough – or even when it’s good – make room for Domino's Pizza. Whether you’re a pepperoni person or more of a ham and pineapple convert, this time-honoured takeaway is guaranteed to give your day a lift. With Virgin Red, you’ll earn 1 point for every £1 spent, too, which means double the treat.

Earn points on luxury hampers

Fortnum and Mason have some of the best hampers in the business – so if you’re looking to up your picnic game this summer, or celebrate a special occasion, this is the place to come.

Stock up on posh chutneys, creamy cheeses, salted caramel biscuits and more, all presented in Fortnum and Mason’s trademark wicker hampers with a box to suit every celebration. Shopping here is a beautiful experience, made all the better by the fact that you can earn 3 points for every £1 spent with Virgin Red.

Find out more ways to earn as you eat with Virgin Red.