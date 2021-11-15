Looking fly: Virgin Australia reveals new plane interior

Virgin Australia has revealed a new interior prototype for its aircraft, featuring new, even comfier seats and more space to kick back and relax in Business Class.

The new interior will initially be trialled on two of Virgin Australia’s nine Boeing 737-800 aircraft. It will mirror the configuration of the airline’s existing aircraft, with eight new Business Class and 162 Economy seats being fitted with a snazzy new seat, which features a horizontal rib design that will give you more support and comfort when you fly.

Business Class seats will have more space for chilling with an extra seven inches of reclining – 40% more than the current seats. There’s also a customisable leg and footrest so you can really chill out while you travel.

Guests in Business Class can enjoy a pre-departure drink without worrying about spillages thanks to the new non-slip cocktail tables. And the movable tray tables have in-built device holders – meaning you can continue watching your favourite shows while you eat.

Business Class seats will also have additional in-seat storage for personal items and a high-powered USB charging port.

In a first for Virgin Australia, the airline’s Economy cabin seating features a seatback device holder, which will fit anything from a small smartphone to a larger tablet – so no more hand cramps while you watch Netflix on your flight.

Virgin Australia Group Chief Customer and Digital Officer, Paul Jones, said the new interior added to a long list of customer enhancements the airline has rolled out since relaunching almost 12 months ago.

“We are excited to unveil our new interior prototype which we are going to trial over the next few months,” he said. “Virgin Australia is committed to being a customer-led business, so once we receive feedback from our guests and crew, we’ll consider implementing elements of the new design as our fleet grows.

“We can’t wait for guests to experience the new interior for themselves if they’re lucky enough to fly on either of the two aircraft that have initially been fitted with the new design.

“We’re really focused on creating great experiences for our guests and the design has been carefully considered to implement thoughtful features that we know will make travelling with Virgin Australia all that more enjoyable.

“We’re looking forward to seeing how the new design will influence our fleet moving forward as we continue to expand our fleet and network as the market recovers.”

