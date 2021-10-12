Live like a rockstar with Virgin Money Music Rewards

Everyone deserves a taste of luxury once in a while and with Virgin Money Music Rewards you can live like the rockstar you are.

Virgin Money has opened Virgin Money M Clubs – incredible mini club venues with some of the best views – at The O2 arena in London, and The OVO Hydro in Glasgow.

M Club London

With its own private stylish bar, bespoke cocktail menu, a tailored food and drink menu, plus 22 seats available for Virgin Money customers, M Club London is the ultimate way to watch events at The O2.

There are multiple seating areas to enjoy your meal before or after the main event, with amazing views of the stage. M Club London also has plenty of Virgin Money surprise and delight moments, including the Instagram-worthy infinity mirror. Each ticket also includes a food and drink voucher.

M Club Glasgow

M Club Glasgow offers guests a private viewing area with six seats that have incredible views of the stage. Just like London, there’s the infinity mirror for those incredible selfies, and guests can enjoy premium food and drinks provided by their own fabulous host. Avoid the crowds with no queuing and soak in the five-star treatment at The OVO Hydro.

Music has been at the heart of the Virgin brand since Richard Branson launched Virgin Records in 1970. In 2020, Virgin Money created the world’s first socially distanced gigs, enabling music fans to enjoy live music in a safe environment during the coronavirus pandemic. And earlier this year, the bank hosted a series of once-in-a-lifetime gigs on the roof of The O2 with the Emerging Stars that it supports.

