Last-minute Christmas gifts: 10 brilliant experiences to buy online with Virgin Points

There are two types of people in life. Those that get all their Christmas shopping done and dusted by December 1st. And those that spend the bulk of this month guzzling their body weight in mince pies and watching Home Alone on repeat (hand in the air), as that present list gathers dust.

For those in the latter category, fear not. Virgin Red, the new rewards club from Virgin, has a dazzling range of delivery-free gift ideas you can buy online, all using Virgin Points. Thanks to our partnership with Virgin Experience Days, members can access all kinds of unique and thrilling activities at the click of a button. And there’s no need to worry about it arriving in time for December 25th, either.

Whether you want something creative for the little ones in your life, a tea for two for gran, or a relaxing pamper day to share with your amour, we’ve got something in our Santa sack of rewards to suit all tastes. You could even argue that an experience is more special than a traditional gift, because the memories will last forever.

So pop another carol on and relax: here are 10 great gift ideas from Virgin Experience Days you can buy right now, quicker than you can say “ho ho ho”.

Space hopper

The wonders of the solar system abound in an astronaut experience for two at the Space Store, Oxfordshire. Kids will delight in the opportunity to walk (or should that be leap) in the steps of Buzz Aldrin and the like with an AR-powered space walk. Meteorite masterclasses, astronaut suits and a chance to dine like you’re floating through the cosmos also beckon in this fun family expedition. Ready for blast off? 18,000 points.

Gin o’clock

This at-home masterclass from the experts at The Gin Lounge begins with our kind of homework: six 2cl bottles of gin in a variety of historic styles and tastes from across the globe will be delivered to your door. Then all you have to do is kick back with an online botanical adventure that takes you through the production and tasting process for each delicious tipple. Chin-chin. 6,250 points.

Ready, set, roar

Rev your engines: a Mustang blast experience is a must for anyone who loves vintage cars. The hour-long outing will see you get behind the wheel of an iconic Ford Mustang for a spin around a race truck, in the company of an expert instructor. F1, eat your heart out: we’re in Hollywood territory here. 6,000 points.

Tarzan calling

Prepare for some stomach-flipping action with a tree top challenge for two with Go Ape. The spectacular adventure involves you and a guest zipping through the forest on a series of tree-to-tree crossings and dramatic zip line routes. Perfect for anyone who fancies a bit of a challenge. 10,250 points.

Learn the lingo

Giving someone the gift of a new language is a lovely idea, since it opens up so many doors. New holidays, friends, cultures or even a year-long sabbatical somewhere new: the inspiration is endless. Virgin Experience Days’ online courses span introductions to 10 languages, including French, Greek, Italian and Chinese Mandarin. 6,250 points.

Wine and dine

Raymond Blanc is a man who knows how to cook, and his Brasserie Blanc restaurants are an ode to the art of contemporary French cuisine. Choose from 15 chic Brasserie venues across the UK for a three-course meal with wine for two; a gift all foodies will adore. 8,000 points.

Spread those wings

The ultimate adventure experience, a light aircraft flying lesson is the gift that keeps on giving. Not only will your loved one get to soar above the English countryside, with incredible bird’s eye views, they’ll also get expert one-to-one tuition from a Civil Aviation Authority-licensed instructor, plus flying time that counts towards a Private Pilot’s Licence. Talk about sensational. 15,000 points.

Tea for two

After a rollercoaster few years, what many of us crave next year is a bit of quality time with our friends and family, and a Harrods cream tea for two promises exactly that. The legendary London department store is an ideal setting for life’s finer pleasures: aka, freshly baked scones, jam, cream and a selection of Harrods Fine Teas. 6,250 points.

Pamper central

Any gift that involves facials, and mini back massages – not to mention spa facilities and relaxation classes – is a win in our books. So Virgin Experience Days’ relaxing pamper day for two people, with three treatments apiece, is something of a crowd-pleaser. Sign, seal and deliver it for anyone you know in need of some serious R&R. 15,500 points.

Art with heart

Did you know that art helps kids to connect with one another? It’s also great for building problem-solving skills, as well as providing an outlet for creative expression. All the more reason to treat the small ones in your life to an introductory art class from Virgin StartUp company Art-K, an art school that specialises in drawing, painting and 3D modelling. 2,900 points.

