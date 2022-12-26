Kickstart your wellness regime and earn points in the process with Virgin Red
The research is clear – exercise makes us happier and less stressed. In fact, healthy levels of activity have a bigger impact on mental health than money, and it doesn’t take a lot for the effect to kick in.
Getting off the sofa is easier said than done, however; especially when you’ve worked all day and wine time is calling. But anyone signed up to Virgin Red has a tactical advantage in this ongoing battle for willpower.
As a Virgin Red member, you can earn points any time you buy workout gear from a wide range of leading fitness brands – including Sweaty Betty, Decathlon UK and more.
This means you get rewarded with points whenever you shop – it’s all the motivation you need to get moving, with points to spend on anything from business flights to Paris* to a case from Virgin Wines.
Earn points on workout kit
Whether it’s a pair of hot new Adidas trainers you’re after, or new-season lululemon leggings, Virgin Red has you covered. Earn points every time you buy with all your favourite fitness brands, including Nike, New Balance and more. There’s never been a better excuse to reset your workout wardrobe.
Earn points on fitness equipment and accessories
Fancy an Apple Watch to track your fitness and take part in world-class workouts? Maybe a brand new Halfords bike is your thing, to get those legs in a (toned) spin. You can earn Virgin Points with purchases from either as well as all your nutritional needs from MyProtein.com UK.
Earn points on wellbeing and fitness experiences
Sometimes, you just need a little enthusiasm to kickstart your fitness regime – enthusiasm that is cooked up nicely with the discover wellness collection from Virgin Experience Days. This edit experiences such as a year's subscription for wellbeing sessions and a baking class – a one-stop shop for inspiration and ideas to keep you going on your journey to a healthier life.
Earn points on wellness products
If you’re really into your fitness, you may be interested in performance supplements and muscle repair remedies; as well as protein shakes, bars and snacks. Here again, Virgin Red can lend a helping hand with points to be earned any time you buy from Holland & Barrett and MyProtein.com UK.
Find out more about Virgin Red.
*Terms and conditions apply