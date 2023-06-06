Just one point: Velocity Frequent Flyer launches one point rewards

To celebrate reaching 11.5 million members, Velocity Frequent Flyer, the loyalty programme of Virgin Australia, is making rewards quicker and easier to get. Plus, it’s announced the first-ever opportunity to redeem flights, household items and more for just one Velocity Point.

Fly for fewer Velocity Points across Australia

From today, Velocity members can fly for fewer Velocity Points across Australia as the programme overhauls its domestic Reward Seat proposition – giving its members to have access to the lowest lead in domestic redemption airfares compared to other Australian airlines (taxes, fees and carrier charges apply in addition to Reward Seat pricing).

The minimum Velocity Points required for domestic Virgin Australia Reward Seats now starts from as low as 6,200 Velocity Points (previously 7,800 Points) plus taxes, fees and carrier charges.

One point rewards

In a first-ever move for the loyalty programme, Velocity is giving its members the opportunity to access hundreds of rewards – including flights across Australia, as well as to Virgin Australia’s international destinations such as Bali, Queenstown and Fiji – for just one Velocity Point.

Incredible household, fashion, technology, and beauty items from brands like Dyson, Apple, adidas, Weber, Sonos, Breville and more, will also be available to redeem for one Velocity Point.

The one point rewards will be available online at the Velocity Rewards Store at undisclosed times in limited drops – once a week for four weeks ­ from Sunday 11 June until midnight AEST 2 July 2023.

To get your hands on the incredible rewards for one point, download the Velocity app, follow @VelocityFrequentFlyer on Instagram and keep your eyes peeled for clues to the live drops.

Plus, if you're in Melbourne on Saturday 10 June, make sure you head to 565 Chapel Street, South Yarra, for the one-day-only Velocity Frequent Flyer 1 Point Rewards Store. You'll be able to purchase Virgin Australia domestic flights to the airline’s most popular destinations, as well as coveted items worth up to hundreds of dollars, like Dyson hair dryers (RRP $649) and vacuum cleaners, Weber Baby Q BBQs, Apple AirPods, watches and more, directly from the pop-up store. The store will be open for 24 hours only (or until sold out) so you'd better be quick.

Velocity Frequent Flyer CEO, Nick Rohrlach, said: “We know that Velocity is already fast to earn and climb the Status ranks and you’ll continue to see more innovations that lead the way in terms of rewards and recognition for our members – this is just the start.

“We are proud to now offer the lowest domestic flight redemption rates of any Australian airline. This shows our commitment to bringing value to members who can really drive their dollar further for being part of Velocity.”

Visit Velocity Frequent Flyer to find out more.