Join Virgin Red and Win Your Virgin Red Wish List

It’s official. Virgin Red is here.

The rewards club from the Virgin Group has officially opened its doors to everyone in the UK and it’s celebrating with the launch of its new multimedia campaign, centred around a TV commercial, called Whatever blows your bubble. The story, set to a re-record of the 1980s classic 99 Red Balloons, is a jubilant tale of something small becoming something amazing, as an analogy of how Virgin Red gives people a way to turn their everyday purchases into extraordinary rewards.

To view the content of this Video you will need to agree to Functional Cookies These cookies are going to make your experience on our site better, like the option to ‘Remember me’. They remember the choices you make and provide enhanced, more personal features by showing you content that we think you’ll be interested in. Accept See Cookie Policy

Tapping into Virgin’s music heritage and the trend for all things 1980s, the uplifting re-record of 99 Red Balloons marks the first time this well-loved song has been recreated for a commercial campaign. The team worked with talenthouse producers JOLT, a 36-piece orchestra in Berlin and outstanding vocalist Grace Carter to pay homage to this iconic track.

Virgin Red is a different type of rewards club for everyone, whether you’re into music, flying, holidays or experiences – there are more than one hundred and fifty rewards to choose from, across five different reward categories. It’s not just for Virgin customers either, anyone can sign up to Virgin Red and start earning Virgin Points on their everyday shopping to spend on an extraordinary experience that they've been craving, however big or small.

Virgin Red now has 175 rewards from 45 different partners, including a large selection of the most loved retailers. Here's what's new:

New ways to earn:

Virgin Media

Booking.com (coming soon)

11 new retailers (incl. Domino’s, Moonpig, Ray-Ban and Holland & Barrett)

New rewards:

Virgin Unite

Virgin Active Online+ annual membership

Sofar Sounds (coming soon)

New features:

Sort and filter rewards

New homepage

Recommended rewards – personalised for you

More games and competitions

Virgin Voyages

Win Your Virgin Red Wish List

To celebrate all the things you can do with Virgin Red, it has launched the Win Your Virgin Red Wish List prize draw. Create your own unique Virgin Red Wish List from four reward categories: Everyday Treats, Everyday Living, Travel and Adventure, and Extraordinary Experiences. Once you’re done Virgin Red will top up your Wish List with some additional prizes, and you’ll be in with a chance to walk away with the lot.

Rewards that you can win include, a five-night stay for two at Virgin Limited Edition’s Mont Rochelle in South Africa, a 12-month gym membership with Virgin Active or a Caribbean cruise with Virgin Voyages in a Rockstar Quarter, with money for flights and credit on board.

Visit Virgin Red to sign up and blag yourself 500 points on your first earn.