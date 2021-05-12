Join Virgin Media as an apprentice

Are you – or is someone you know – looking for something to do when school’s out? Virgin Media has opened applications for its inbound sales advisor apprenticeship scheme.

There are at least 12 roles available at its customer contact centre in Baguley, Manchester. You don’t need to have experience in customer service as Virgin Media will give you all the training you need – and you’ll gain a Level 2 Customer Service qualification at the end of the 15-month scheme.

You’ll learn through a mix of vocational and academic training, and put your new skills into practice on the job. The apprenticeship gives you the opportunity to earn while you learn, with a starting salary of £18,530 plus bonuses – well above the national average for apprentices.

These roles are all offered on a permanent basis too, meaning that you won’t have to worry about finding a job at the end of your apprenticeship.

Virgin Media

“The apprenticeship opportunities we’re creating in Manchester offer successful applicants the chance to learn the skills they need to get ahead at the same time as earning an industry-leading salary,” Karen Handley, head of future careers at Virgin Media, said. “We’ve continued to invest in a broad range of apprenticeships covering everything from field technicians, project managers and sales advisors to keep the country connected when it matters most and support the UK to bounce back stronger.”

In February, Virgin Media announced that it plans to hire more than 400 apprentices, graduates and interns in 2021 – a 163% increase from last year.

Virgin Media’s contact centre teams have been working throughout the pandemic, helping the country stay connected at a time when broadband, TV and mobile services have never been more important.

Applications for the inbound sales advisor apprenticeship scheme are open until 17 May 2021 so don’t wait, apply now.

Visit Virgin Media to find out more.