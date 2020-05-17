Join Virgin Limited Edition for exclusive live experiences from home

Virgin Limited Edition is giving people the experience of a safari from their sofas during the COVID-19 pandemic. And now they’re bringing even more live experiences to your home.

Join a live safari

With the help of some of the best rangers in the world, Ulusaba Private Game Reserve has already shared the phenomenal experience of a South African safari on Instagram Live. Viewer spots have included a female leopard with her two new cubs, wild dogs, elephants, giraffes, lions and a golden orb web spider.

From this week, Virgin Limited Edition will launch a second weekly safari for you to join on Facebook. This one will be live from Mahali Mzuri in the Maasai Mara in Kenya.

Home to the famous Great Migration, Kenya’s landscape offers never-ending savannah plains and a completely different experience to safari at Ulusaba. Live game drives from Mahali Mzuri will offer the opportunity to see at least one of the ‘big five’.

Image from Virgin Limited Edition

How can you watch?

There are two ways you can watch the live safaris:

Ulusaba Safari Mondays, 3.30pm BST on Instagram

Mahali Mzuri Live Safari Wednesdays at 3pm BST on Facebook, starting on May 20th.

And once you’ve recovered from the safari…

Virgin Limited Edition is hosting a live wine tasting from Mont Rochelle in South Africa on Facebook on Friday, May 22nd. Led by the head winemaker at the vineyard, the live session will give viewers a sneak peek of the stunning Franschhoek location.

Image by Virgin Limited Edition

You’ll also get to ask questions and learn how to get the most from your wine in a real-time, authentic wine-tasting experience.

The live wine tasting lesson from Mont Rochelle will take place on Friday May 22nd at 4pm BST on Facebook.

Make sure you’re following Virgin Limited Edition on Instagram and Facebook so you don’t miss out on any of the live action.