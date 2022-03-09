Jennifer Lopez comes on board with Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages has announced an incredible new partnership with international film and music superstar, entrepreneur and style icon Jennifer Lopez.

Virgin Voyages has a track record for challenging the status quo and is redefining the nautical tradition of appointing a godmother from a ceremonial role to a truly modern, change-making partnership with undoubtedly one of the most powerful artists in the world.

“My artistic and social mission is to empower, inspire and entertain,” says Jennifer Lopez. “Any opportunity that I get to combine all these attributes into a partnership and collaboration is exciting for me. I admire Sir Richard and all he has built. I am inspired by Virgin Voyages’ dedication to creating irresistible experiences and focus on wellbeing, which all fits perfectly with my own lifestyle and brand ethos.”

Jennifer Lopez, Richard Branson and Virgin Voyages have some big plans together. From sailor experience development, with an emphasis on wellbeing, to design collaborations and entertainment co-creations – all coming throughout 2022.

Virgin Voyages

Jennifer Lopez will be a fleet guardian unlike any in history. And to kick things off with style and glamour, Virgin Voyages will be exclusively introducing JLo Beauty as part of the on board offering, bringing Jennifer’s amazing products to the high seas for the first time.

“We knew immediately that we wanted Jennifer to be a partner and to help Virgin Voyages shape the future of travel on the high seas. She is one of the most talented and hardest working people out there,” said Richard Branson, Founder of Virgin Group. “I admire her as an artist, entrepreneur and a person.”

Tom McAlpin, CEO of Virgin Voyages, added: “From the moment we launched this brand, we knew we wanted to make waves and bring changes for sailors to have the most epic vacation ever. After the last two years, vacations have never been more needed, so we searched for someone very special to join us on this voyage. Jennifer is a trailblazer and embodies the spirit that lives inside of Virgin Voyages and our people. As an investor and advisor, she turns the Godmother tradition on its head and makes it powerful and limitless, we couldn’t be more excited for what is ahead.”

