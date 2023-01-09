January sales: Earn extra Virgin Points for a limited time

Bargain hunters rejoice! For a limited time you can get extra Virgin Points with beloved brands like Harrods, Marks & Spencer and John Lewis & Partners – perfect timing if that special something is finally on sale.

With the boosted points available per £1, Virgin Red members can earn even more points* to spend on extraordinary experiences.

John Lewis & Partners

John Lewis & Partners stock thousands of leading brands across beauty (Fresh, Clinique, Charlotte Tilbury), home (Le Creuset, Joseph Joseph), sport and leisure (Peloton, Under Armour), and more. Don’t forget to check out the exclusive collaborations you won’t find anywhere else. Exclusions apply**

Earn up to 4 points / £1 until 22 January Have a jolly with John Lewis & Partners

The North Face

The North Face is the world's premier supplier of authentic and technically innovative outdoor apparel, footwear and equipment – and in 2022 they even collaborated with Gucci to amplify their heritage and push the boundaries of fashion in outdoor wear.

Earn up to 5 points / £1 until 29 January Wrap up with The North Face

Lululemon

When you prefer pounding the pavement or lifting in the gym, the New Year is the perfect time to freshen up your workout looks. With clothing and accessories for men and women, Lululemon has everything you need for a fresh fit in 2023.

Earn 6 points / £1 until 29 January Grab new leggings from Lululemon

Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer has been one of the nation’s most loved department stores for decades and remains a staple for quality food, fashion and furnishings. Treat yourself and/or your loved ones to everything from curtains and cookies to flowers and stationery.

Earn up to 3 points / £1 until 31 January Treat yourself with M&S

Harrods

Harrods.com is the online home of the world’s most famous department store. A luxury destination for fashion, beauty and gifting, there are products available from over 600 designers including Dior, Bottega Veneta and CHANEL.

Earn up to 6 points / £1 until 15 January Shop designers at Harrods

MR PORTER

MR PORTER is the latest addition to the NET-A-PORTER and the first global online style destination for men. Combining a selection of the world’s leading menswear designers with a weekly magazine containing expert style advice, MR PORTER is the ideal stop for men wanting a luxury online retail experience.

Earn up to 10 points / £1 until 15 January Pick up designer pieces with MR PORTER

With all these offers, it’s an easy way to build your points when treating yourself or someone special in 2023. Happy shopping!

P.S. We always do our best to include the most up to date information but our offers do change from time to time. Click on each offer for the current points price and all the details.

*T&Cs apply

** Apple, Aspinal, Chanel, Dior, Gant, Hobbs, Hugo Boss, Jigsaw, Jo Malone, MAC, Magimix, Michael Kors, Mint Velvet, Molton Brown, Mulberry, Phase Eight, Reiss, White Stuff, Whistles are excluded from this offer