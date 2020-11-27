It’s beginning to look a lot like (a Virgin Media) Christmas

Virgin Media have left no bauble unturned for Christmas this year. It has pulled out all the stops for customers and their families, collaborating with creatives and charities, as well as the main man himself.

Santa’s Grotto

The best way to kick-start Virgin Media’s ‘Let’s Do Christmas’ was with Santa of course. Like all of us this year, Father Christmas has had to get used to doing things virtually. COVID-19 may have stopped him from meeting children this year, but it won’t be stopping him from finding out what’s on their list. Over the first three weekends of December, Santa will be meeting 170 families on a live video chat from his grotto in the North Pole.

Virgin Media has teamed up with disability equality charity Scope to make an extra 50 slots available for disabled families and those who are shielding, meaning Father Christmas will be meeting 220 families in total. He's already received letters from all the children and will be sending every child he speaks to a special gift.

25 days of Christmas

Some customers might remember how Virgin Media put the sass back into the festive period last year with their epic, award-winning 25 days of Christmas. Well this year it’s back once again, bigger, better and more generous than ever.

It will be working with different businesses across the Virgin Family to bring back 25 days of show-stopping prizes for 25 winners. But that’s not all. As well as bringing 25 days of joy to their customers, Virgin Media will also be sharing their festive cheer with 25 days of joy for communities as well.

Let's do Christmas

Winners of this year’s 25 days of show-stopping gifts will not only win prizes for themselves, but also for someone they want to stay connected with during the festive period – whether that’s a gaming bundle for themselves and for someone that they want to play online with or brand new phones for them and a friend, so they can catch up any time they like.

Virgin Media

The generosity doesn’t stop there either, as Virgin Media are also donating £25,000 to The Big Issue, who across the 25 days of Christmas will be giving £1,000 of that prize money to one of their vendors each day. And the vendors will be from the same local area as the Virgin Media winners – giving back to the community and building connections.

All I want for Christmas is Zuu

To help spread the Christmas cheer this year, Virgin Media is putting on a panto like no other, with grime artist and foodie Big Zuu and Virgin Media engineer Lauren as the stars of the show. Together with their noble steed (the most festive Virgin Media van you’ll ever see) and a cast of creatives who have been hit hard by this year’s pandemic, they’re on a mission to deliver epic gifts each day for the next 25 days.

As for Christmas number ones, our soundtrack to Christmas 2020 is Big Zuu’s collaboration with four talented members of the Young Urban Arts Foundation, which you can stream here. Together they’ve recorded an exclusive track to unleash young people’s potential.

Virgin Media music single with Big Zuu and YUAF charity

We think it’s fair to say that Virgin Media is sleighing it for Christmas this year.