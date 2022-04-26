Introducing Virgin Voyages’ fourth ship, Brilliant Lady

With three ships in the water by the end of the summer, Virgin Voyages is welcoming its fourth lady ship to the family.

Like her three sisters Scarlet Lady, Valiant Lady, and Resilient Lady - Virgin Voyages has chosen a name that represents the values and beliefs it holds. As the team continually aims to create an exciting and radiant experience for its Sailors, it feels right that the fourth ship reflects that. So it’s our absolute honour to introduce Brilliant Lady to the fleet.

In a world where women are still fighting for their place at the table, intelligence is something women are often taught not to claim for themselves. Women are taught to be pretty, patient, and strong — and those are often traits we’re allowed to own. But being smart, being absolutely brilliant, is a characteristic that women are so rarely allowed to celebrate without fear of being called arrogant. Without fear of being “too much.” Without fear, period.

While on the other hand, traditionally, men are encouraged to claim their intelligence; it's seen, rightfully, as confident and knowing their worth. Brilliant Lady represents the smart, thoughtful, boundary-pushing minds of women around the world — unafraid of owning their intelligence, aware of their importance, and confidently in touch with their own sense of self worth.

Virgin Voyages has something to float everyone's boat. Get a taste of luxury at the 20 onboard eateries, covering everything from Michelin-style dining to late night snacking. Or if you’re looking for some rest and relaxation time, book into the onboard spa and enjoy some time for you. Looking to let your hair down? There’s no party like a Virgin Voyages party so make sure you pack your dancing shoes and head to the onboard nightclub.

Swim over to Virgin Voyages to find out more and sign up for updates on where Brilliant Lady will be setting sail.