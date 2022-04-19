Introducing Virgin Australia Business Flyer

Virgin Australia has launched a new loyalty programme, especially for businesses.

The Virgin Australia Business Flyer programme will reward small to medium-sized business customers with Velocity Points for the business, as well as the individual flyer.

Travel demand for SME customers has soared to levels not seen in two years. Virgin Australia Business Flyer is aimed at protecting and growing Virgin Australia’s share of the SME market, while also providing excellent value for business customers.

Virgin Australia

It’s free to sign up for Virgin Australia Business Flyer and businesses earn Velocity Points for every dollar spent on eligible flights, as well as the individual employee earning Points and Status Credits on their flight.

Velocity Points for business can be reinvested or transferred to any personal Velocity Frequent Flyer account of an employee, allowing members to double up on their Points. They can then redeem them on flights, upgrades, hotels, car hire and more.

Virgin Australia Business Flyer members will be able to access up to 6% off fares, giving them even better value compared to other Australian carriers.

The new programme also comes with new loyalty tiers and, unlike other airline SME loyalty programmes, there’s no minimum spend or joining fee.

Fast track to Velocity Gold membership

Virgin Australia Business Flyer members who spend a minimum of $2,000 on eligible flights in the first three months of joining will receive two complimentary Velocity Pilot Gold memberships – immediately elevating two nominated employees to Velocity Gold status.

Velocity Gold members receive perks such as Fly Ahead on selected fare types, priority check-in and boarding, extra baggage allowances, access to Virgin Australia lounges and 75% more Velocity points on eligible Virgin Australia flights.

Virgin Australia

“Great value and award-winning service is at the heart of Virgin Australia, and we’ve raised the value stakes even higher with the launch of the Virgin Australia Business Flyer rewards programme,” Virgin Australia CEO Jayne Hrdlicka said. “We are continuing to provide exceptional service experiences and product offerings at great value prices, and we know that’s important for small to medium-sized businesses and corporates who are emerging from the pandemic more conscious of value provided by their partners than ever before.

“Virgin Australia has always played an important role in the travel needs of small and medium-sized businesses and our team has been working hard over the last 15 months to re-imagine the best way to bring value to this part of our customer base. Today’s announcement is the beginning of our journey to add even higher levels of value to this community and ensure that we fiercely compete for our fair share of our heartland customers.

“There is no other Australian airline that offers a free rewards program for businesses, lounges in every capital city, three types of domestic seating choices including Business Class, jet services to hundreds of destinations around the country, and all the bells and whistles at such an excellent value-for-money price point.”

Visit Virgin Australia to find out more.