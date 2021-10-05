Introducing the Virgin Active Academy

If you’re looking to get started, or go further, in the health and fitness industry, Virgin Active has just the thing for you.

Virgin Active has launched the Virgin Active Academy to help you make your next career move within the health and fitness industry – whether you’re looking to become a personal trainer, or get your lifeguarding qualification.

Based in Mansion House, London, and online, the Virgin Active Academy provides accredited courses for Group Exercise, Personal Training, Swimming and Lifeguarding.

Virgin Active Academy uses a blended learning approach, combining online teaching, interactive webinars, and face-to-face theory and practical training to develop your skills. You can get your personal training diploma, become a group exercise instructor, or learn lifeguarding – all in one place.

You’ll have the chance to work with other health and fitness professionals, meet industry experts and develop all the skills you need to take the next step in your career.

Keep an eye out for Virgin Active Academy courses including:

Lifeguarding

Level 2 Cycle

Level 3 Personal Training Diploma

Dynamic Reformer Pilates

Mental Health First Aid England

Plus, once you’ve completed your course you’ll receive early access to Virgin Active vacancies, giving you an even better chance of joining the Virgin family.

Sound good? Head over to Virgin Active to find out more and sign up today.