How Virgin Pulse is helping people understand and combat isolation from COVID-19

COVID-19 is affecting employees from all sectors in many ways – and as many of us are isolating, the question is being asked: is isolation creating additional health risks?

Dr Julianne Holt-Lunstad, a professor of psychology and neuroscience at Brigham Young University, has found that a lack of robust social connections can raise one's health risks as much as smoking 15 cigarettes a day or misusing/abusing alcohol – that's twice as much as obesity's impact would be.

Join Virgin Pulse’s webinar on Thursday, May 21st at 2pm EDT / 7pm BST to learn the impact isolation has on our mental and physical health. Dr Batman MD, from the Science Advisory Board at Virgin Pulse, will be the speaker at the webinar.

Join Thursday’s webinar to learn:

The risk factors that can potentially be modified to reduce the risks and severity of periods of isolation

The link between lifestyle and health outcomes

How personalised healthcare will create a path to prevention of chronic illnesses

Different sources isolation can come from; physically, mentally, and socially

