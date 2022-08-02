How Virgin Money is helping business owners

Running a small business isn’t easy – and Virgin Money knows that. That’s why it’s launched Marketplace to bring together some tools that will make business owners’ lives a bit easier.

Virgin Money is on a mission to make banking easier for business owners in a range of ways. Marketplace is a place where business customers can bring in additional services from a range of fintech partners.

Virgin Money

Marketplace is launching with five partner services that cover a cross-section of small business needs:

Expend provides an all-in-one platform for business expenses, allowing small businesses and their employees to save time and improve accuracy by eliminating manual data entry and giving full visibility of company spending as it happens

Accelerated Payments offers a new take on invoice financing – giving businesses the freedom to grow both domestically and internationally with affordable and accessible working capital through a unique and scalable fintech platform

Superscript provides flexible monthly insurance cover giving small businesses and people who are self-employed the freedom to adjust cover as things change

untied helps demystify the tax process for the self-employed and small businesses, covering everything from registration to filing self-assessment tax returns and paying HMRC

BrightHRis a simple HR platform that helps managers to get rid of unnecessary paperwork – whether it’s staff absences, timesheets or health and safety reports, BrightHR helps streamline and simplify processes

“Marketplace brings our customers together with carefully selected partner companies that can help them run their business,” Graeme Sands, head of business lending and products at Virgin Money, said. “We know that small business owners are time poor and are looking for new ways to navigate the changing world around them, so we’re working hard with innovative fintech partners who are helping us to help our customers run their businesses in the best way.”

Support for SMEs

Virgin Money has rolled out a whole host of support for small businesses, including M-Track, which allows current account customers to collate their banking information with data from other systems they use to run their business.

By connecting all of their separate business applications into one platform, M-Track provides customers with a snapshot of their business’ position, with personalised insights – drawing together data from their current account, accountancy software, e-commerce platform, social media and other business tools. This makes it much easier for small businesses to manage their money and business performance – saving time and giving them control.

Virgin Money business customers also get 50% off Virgin StartUp events. This includes masterclasses packed with tips on all parts of running a business, and meet-ups where business owners can meet other entrepreneurs facing the same challenges.

Visit Virgin Money to find out more.