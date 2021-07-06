How to spend more time in nature and the glorious outdoors with Virgin Red

We humans evolved in a natural landscape, so it makes sense that we’re happiest outdoors . And, with the average Brit now spending 90% of time indoors – including a massive six hours a day on phones, TVs and laptops – the need to reconnect with nature is greater than ever.

Luckily Virgin Red , the new rewards club from Virgin, is packed with ideas to get you out and about in some of the world’s most beautiful settings. From wine tasting in Sussex vineyards to zip lining over a North Welsh slate quarry, our members can spend their points on all kinds of outdoor experiences.

Need a bit more greenery in your life? Grab your wellies and get involved with a taste of Virgin Red’s nature-inspired rewards.

Vineyard tour and wine tasting for two - 8,750 points

Hello, wine time. Nab yourself a Virgin Red voucher for Virgin Experience Days’ Amber Collection to access this fabulous day out at an award-winning East Sussex vineyard . You and a pal will take a guided tour around the winery’s 37 acres of vineyards and learn all about English wine production before sampling a tipple or three in the on-site tasting room.

Three night digital detox break in an unplugged cabin for two - 63,500 points

Throw your phone to the wind for some time off-grid in a beautiful forest cabin from Virgin StartUp company Unplugged. On arrival, you and your plus one will be gifted a Digital Free box filled with a polaroid camera for instant snaps, custom maps to help you explore and postcards to send your loved ones. This reward is all about old-school escapism: with just you two, the woodland and some starlight for company.

Make your own botanical extracts from a wildflower meadow - 8,200 points

Seilich Botanicals, another Virgin StartUp company, makes natural skincare products from Scottish wildflowers. This fragrant workshop lets you get hands-on with their botanical ingredients, as you discover a range of floral waters and infused oils. You’ll also get the chance to craft your own extracts, in-between hanging out in Seilich’s famous wildflower meadows.

Zip world titan experience for two - 17,500 points

One for the thrill-seekers among you, this zip-lining experience will send you flying over an extraordinary landscape of granite peaks and lakes. Buckle up for 1,000m of zipping across the North Welsh valleys, travelling up to 1,400 ft above sea level. Experienced guides will help you make the most of this incredible ride above Llechwedd slate quarry, available via a Virgin Red voucher for Virgin Experience Days’ Scarlet Collection.

Fly to East Africa - 24,000+ points

East Africa is home to some of the planet’s most jaw-dropping wildlife experiences. We’re talking David Attenborough territory here: from mountain gorillas in the highlands of Uganda to migrating wildebeest in Serengeti National Park and baby elephants at Kenya’s David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust. Your getaway to this magical corner of the Earth (once we can travel again) comes with Virgin Red’s KLM flights reward , starting from 24,000+ points*.

Come trekking with llamas - 17,500 points

For a wildlife encounter that’s closer to home, look to llama trekking – available via a Virgin Red voucher from Virgin Experience Days’ Scarlet Collection. In a hike with a twist, you and a plus one will amble across the bridleways and country lanes of Northamptonshire in the company of a herd of gentle llamas . These calm and curious creatures make excellent walking buddies, for a countryside day out that’s no prob-llama.

* Taxes, fees and carrier imposed surcharges apply to all Virgin Red reward flights. Points based on off-peak rates.