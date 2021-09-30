How to spend and earn Virgin Points with Virgin Experience Days

Thrill or chill: whatever vibe you’re looking to channel in life, Virgin Experience Days can oblige. From pampering spa days to heart-pounding adventures, the range of activities is huge – and designed to wow, no matter who you are or what you love to do.

With Virgin Red, these experiences are in closer reach than ever. With loads of rewards in the mix – including an astronaut day out, a ride in a classic Ford Mustang and a gin-tasting masterclass – Virgin Red is abuzz with brilliant Virgin Experience Days, all available with Virgin Points.

Earn 10 Virgin Points per £1 with Virgin Experience Days

As a Virgin Red member, you can earn 10 Virgin Points per £1 you spend with Virgin Experience Days. Whether it's the thrill of a Ferrari you're after, or the chill of pamper days, earning with our friends at Virgin Experience Days is easy.

Check the terms and conditions below and visit the merchant website via Virgin Red. Browse and shop on the merchant's website. To earn Virgin Points, you need to make your purchase through the merchant's website within one browsing session. Unless stated, you will not earn points through the merchant's app. You'll earn your Virgin Points once we've confirmed your purchase. Your points will usually show as pending within 5 working days, and will usually be confirmed within 45 days. Travel and subscription merchants will take longer.

Virgin Experience Days Collections

You can also buy vouchers for different collections from Virgin Experience Days, based in locations all over Britain, as well as earning Virgin Points each time you spend on a next-level day out. This means you’ll top up your Virgin Points wallet all while having a fabulous time – earning currency for yet more adventures as you go.

In the mood for escapism and extraordinary moments? Here’s just a flavour of the many Virgin Experience Days available with a Virgin Red voucher using your Virgin Points:

Virgin Experience Days – The Graphite Collection

Virgin Experience Days

Available for 4,250 points with a Virgin Red voucher, Virgin Experience Days’ Graphite Collection spans a huge range of fun activities in 113 locations nationwide.

Experiences include thrill-seeking adventures (paintballing for two, a parachute simulator or a Segway Blast), interesting days out (a Liverpool FC stadium tour, or a vineyard visit with wine tastings) or something a tad more eccentric (anyone for a superhero photoshoot?)

Access a wild and wonderful world, all for under 5,000 Virgin Points with Virgin Red.

Virgin Experience Days – Enjoy At Home Collection

Virgin Experience Days

Available for 6,250 points with a Virgin Red voucher, Virgin Experience Days’ Enjoy At Home Collection is bursting with learning and self-growth opportunities.

Based entirely online, you can tap into a whole new realm of knowledge by learning a language (from French to Greek and Chinese Mandarin), discovering how to write stories for children or tapping into the art of truffle-making (it’s a life skill, after all).

While some courses available in Virgin Experience Days’ Enjoy At Home Collection are great for general life management (hello, techniques to reduce stress) others could be your first step to a whole new career – think an introductory course on dog grooming, or a 10-part interior design class.

Virgin Experience Days – The Amber Collection

Virgin Experience Days

Available for 8,750 points with a Virgin Red voucher, activities in Virgin Experience Days’ Amber Collection take place at 618 locations around the UK.

Get set for a riot of unique experiences, from scuba dividing for two to a private skateboarding lesson, dumper truck racing or a one-hour foray to see the grey seals off Cornwall’s Gulland Island.

On the more decadent end of the scale, a champagne afternoon tea for two also awaits.

Virgin Experience Days – The Indigo Collection

Virgin Experience Days

Available for 13,000 points with a Virgin Red voucher, Virgin Experience Days’ Indigo Collection ramps up the wow factor with some seriously fun and extraordinary outings.

Playing out at over 500 locations nationwide, you could treat yourself to a martini and manicure session, or a sushi and sake masterclass. Things get a little more adrenaline-fuelled with a winch launch glider flight, or a stand-up paddleboarding session for two on Loch Lomond.

The Indigo Collection is also where we see staycation experiences begin to emerge. We love the sound of a one-night glamping break for two in rustic wooden pods.

Virgin Experience Days – The Scarlet Collection

Virgin Experience Days

Available for 17,500 points with a Virgin Red voucher, Virgin Experience Days’ Scarlet Collection ranges from an Italian cooking class at the iconic La Cucina Caldesi to llama trekking for two.

An experience can make a great present for someone, too – and the Scarlet Collection has plenty of standout gift ideas to suit all personality types. Daring types may delight in tempting their other half to a Lover’s Leap tandem bungee jump, or rapid running for two.

Meanwhile, the Spy Academy experience offers a more unusual day out with stealth-based combat and careful sharp-shooting, while theatre and dinner for two paves the way for a more conventional (yet equally appealing) jaunt.

Virgin Experience Days – The Azure Collection

Virgin Experience Days

Available for 21,500 points with a Virgin Red voucher, Virgin Experience Days’ Azure Collection promises a right blast of a time – often for groups of two, or even four, people.

If you fancy organising a getaway for you and your friends, a two-night shepherd’s hut break for four in Devon could be ideal, whereas a one-night escape for two at Ruthin Castle channels more of a romantic vibe.

Meanwhile, a crime scene investigation experience for two promises thrills for all you Line of Duty fans out there; and it definitely counts as a bonding day out (bring on the teamwork). An Aston Martin Thrill experience, on the other hand, is the kind of joyous romp you’ll want to savour all to yourself.

Virgin Experience Days – The Ebony Collection

Virgin Experience Days

Available for 26,000 points with a Virgin Red voucher, Virgin Experience Days’ Ebony Collection is overflowing with spectacular activities and ideas for evenings out.

If you want to dazzle a loved one, a seven-course tasting menu for two at Michelin star restaurant L'Ortolan is the way to do it. Or you could opt for a one-night Cornish coastal escape for two at the Lugger Hotel: a beautiful secluded seaside venue nestled in the valleys of Cornwall.

On the adventure front, pulse-racing experiences such as a tank paintball battle, or a 30-minute 747 jumbo flight simulator, are sure to delight, while crafty types will be drawn to a personalised silver jewellery making workshop for two – with prosecco included (because why not?)

Virgin Experience Days – The Chrome Collection

Virgin Experience Days

Available for 45,000 points with a Virgin Red voucher, Virgin Experience Days’ Chrome Collection covers the most premium expeditions of them all – for those who truly love the finer things in life.

Roll up, if you dare, for a themed helicopter pleasure flight for two, or a parachute jump from an aircraft at 3,000 feet. Luxury hotel breaks also abound in this collection, with super staycations to keep everyone happy.

Take your mum on a two-night Cotswold inn break at The Snooty Fox in Tetbury, pop away with your lover to Appleby Manor & Garden Spa in the Lake District, or take the whole family along for a 4* Birmingham hotel stay, complete with a visit to Cadbury World. Pampering and indulgence coming right up: all via Virgin Red.