How to shop secondhand with Virgin Red

Do you have a pile of clothes you never wear? Want to find a pre-loved item a second life? As the summer slowly turns to autumn the changing season is a great time to refresh your wardrobe – and if you can do it while making a difference, even better!

In September shoppers are encouraged to shop and donate secondhand items to help change the perception of pre-loved fashion. Not only can it be fun to discover an amazing piece in a charity shop or vintage store, it’s also a great excuse to reuse, recycle and restyle your clothes. And for members of Virgin Red, you can earn Virgin Points while you shop secondhand – a choice that’s great for your wardrobe and the planet, as well as your points balance.

Check out some great ways to support secondhand September with Virgin Red.

Unearth gems with eBay

Since its UK launch in 1999, eBay has become the country’s largest online marketplace, and for good reason. Everything any shopper could want from clothes and furniture to kitchenware and accessories is available, making it a great place to find great pre-loved items. Simply search for ‘pre-loved’ to find hundreds of options to refresh your wardrobe or check out the edits created to make your shopping experience smoother. And with each purchase through Virgin Red you’ll earn one point per £1.

Don’t forget that if you have some great clothes to sell on you can even donate a portion of your sales to a charity.

Grab a luxury accessory with Reselfridges

Pre-loved spans all budgets, and it’s now possible for shoppers to treat themselves or gift a loved one with a gorgeous designer bag without buying brand new. As part of the Project Earth scheme which aims to change the way people shop and how Selfridges does business Reselfridges is a curated range of pre-loved accessories.

Find high fashion items for lower prices including Goyard totes, Chanel leather purses, and Dior saddlebags made famous by Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw are just a few of the options in the constantly updated section. Boost your balance and earn up to 12 points per £1 when shopping with Selfridges via Virgin Red.

Get everyday items with Etsy

When it comes to handmade and small businesses, Etsy is the place to go. But don’t ignore the amazing array of secondhand sellers and vintage finds to discover as well, as it’s a prime option for any shoppers who want to update their wardrobe with pre-loved fashions. Checkout the second hand tag and resale shops and new customers will earn up to 1 point per £1 with Virgin Red on your hauls.

Whether you’re making a lifestyle change of trying second hand September for the first time, sign up to Virgin Red and turn your shopping into amazing rewards.