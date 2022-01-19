How to pack the perfect suitcase and earn Virgin Points

There’s no better feeling than booking a holiday, but a close second is counting down the days to departure and getting everything you need to enjoy your trip. Fortunately, Virgin Red can help. There are many ways to earn Virgin Points across your favourite brands, from stocking up on the holiday wardrobe to travel essentials. It’s now even more rewarding to look good and feel good on your well earned break when you sign up to Virgin Red.

Escape in style

Holiday clothes are definitely a thing, and shaking up your look is a sea breeze with Virgin Red. We’re talking flip-flops, cover-ups, beachwear and the classic floppy hat, you’re bound to find something to see you off in style. As a member of Virgin Red, you can shop with your favourite brands to top up your wardrobe AND earn points as you go. Here’s just a few of the ways:

Stepping into the great outdoors? We get it. Not every holiday is about fly-and-flop. If you’re after something a little more adventurous Virgin Red has you covered, too. Earn up to 4 points for every £1 spent at lululemon UK, and get kitted out for thrilling adventures.

Make a spectacle

Getty Images

If you’re heading to sunnier climes, there’s one thing that’s a must. From Aviator to Wayfarer, Ray-Ban has been worn by the hottest stars from Hollywood to the world of music - so make yourself the star of your own vacation. Plus, you’ll earn 6 points for every £1 spent, which is nothing to throw shade at.

Don’t forget the essentials

As a member of Virgin Red you can earn Virgin Points when you buy the often-forgotten holiday essentials. Earn 1 point for every £1 spent at Boots when stocking up on sun cream, travel-size toiletries and much more. Make sure you get them before you go as no one likes using the hotel’s shampoo, do they? Or if you’re the sort of person that really likes your vitamin D, you can currently earn 12 points for every £1 at Holland & Barrett. There’s also plenty of natural options for skin protection, which can make all the difference for your skin.

Be a tech-savvy traveller

Stay connected when you go away with some must-bring travel electronics. Going away should be all about charging your batteries, not running on low, so don’t forget to pack your phone charger and any suitable plug adaptors. Or eliminate the worry completely and grab yourself a portable power bank from Argos and earn yourself 1 point for every £1 spent. And if you’re worried about using your phone abroad and being landed with a big bill when you get home, don’t sweat. Virgin Media customers travelling to the EU can use their UK allowance of minutes, texts and data just as they would in the UK. Get roaming ready with Virgin Media and earn up to 10,500 points.

Want to preserve your holiday memories for as long as possible? It’s a snap with Virgin Red. You can get the latest lenses and reward yourself with points, and your friends and family with a post-holiday slideshow. Finally, whilst you’re away you might also want to keep an eye on comings and goings at home. To keep peace of mind we recommend investing in a home monitoring system. Earn 1 point per £1 at Currys, and 2 points per £1 with AO.com.

A holiday? How novel

Shutterstock

Going away doesn’t just mean being physically transported elsewhere, as no down time is complete without a good read. Whether you’re a beach dweller or just like to pass the time on a flight, why not try a surprise box of books or a monthly subscription hand-picked to your tastes. Whatever your genre, purchase through Virgin Experience Days and earn 10 points for every £1 spent.

Sun’s out, fun’s out

Have you got littles ones that get bored in airport queues? If you’re needing to keep the kids comfortable and entertained on your travels, you can’t go wrong with packing some toys and games. You can earn 3 points for every £1 spent at shopDisney on a wide range of magical items; you’ll find plenty of playthings perfect for slipping into the carry-on.

Wherever you’re going, stop off first with Virgin Red and bag some points. And now you’ve got your holiday packing list ticked off, don’t forget your passport and boarding pass. Oh, and the out of office. Find out more about Virgin Red, the new rewards club from Virgin. You can sign up or login for free.