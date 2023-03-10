How to keep your children busy over Easter with Virgin Red

With two school-free weeks on the horizon it can be tricky to keep your children entertained. But if you’re a member of Virgin Red and you’re keen to earn some Virgin Points or even spend a few you’ve been saving, there are many fun options available to busy your brood.

Shutterstock

Get out and about with National Trust

As Britain’s largest conservation organisation, The National Trust has many trails, events and adventures specifically created for children and families. With over 700 miles of spectacular coastline and 247,000 hectares of land, you can take in a few of their top family walks, choose from their great options for a group bike ride, or take in the best gardens for children to explore, climb trees and go wildlife spotting.

Whatever you choose to do, you’ll earn 2 points for every £1 spent on National Trust memberships, and yes, that includes memberships for children. Better yet, if you decide to take in as much of the country as you can, book with Virgin Trains Ticketing and earn points on every journey.

Catch the latest releases

After all that adventure you may need a bit of a rest, but if you’re going to take a load off why not watch a film at the same time? Grab a ticket at Vue, Showcase, Cineworld or Picturehouse cinemas and catch new blockbusters released just in time for the holidays like Puss in Boots: The Last Wish or Super Mario Bros.

Experience driving a sports car with Virgin Experience Days

If your kid can't wait to get behind the wheel, this junior sports car driving experience is for you. With an expert driver on hand, an aspiring Lewis Hamilton aged 10 to 17 will be coached through a winding race track in either a Subaru Impreza, Porsche Boxster or Mitsubishi Eclipse - all yours for just 3,250 Virgin Points.

Virgin Experience Days

An age-appropriate art class with Art-K

Encouraging children to be artistic develops confidence and encourages them to stretch their imagination, and for 2,900 points you can access this unique class for your little one. The session begins with a drawing task and includes one-to-one time to develop skills before beginning their acrylic masterpiece. The class is run by Art-K, a small business backed by Virgin StartUp, across 17 locations in London and the South East.

And if you liked that and would like to do more, Art-K also run a two hour art workshop introducing different artistic mediums for 3,600 points.

Shutterstock

Have a quiet night in with Virgin Media

There are lots of reasons to become a Virgin Media customer, but did you know that you can earn up to 10,500 points if you sign up? As well as providing numerous packages to suit your every need, they also provide viewing inspiration whether you’re into sport, movies or just love streaming.

Recent movies including Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical, Minions: The Rise of Gru, and Lyle Lyle Crocodile are perfect for families who make evenings in a group activity.

And finally, time for a treat…

As the return of school looms on the horizon, you may want to treat your children for being such good sports while bumping up your Virgin Points balance. Earn 3 points for every £1 spent at ShopDisney and stock up on stationery and merchandise from the latest releases like The Little Mermaid and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as well as the collection celebrating 100 years of The Walt Disney Company. Meanwhile a splurge at Lego UK - for everything from games, toys and sculptures - will earn you up to 8 points for every £1.

P.S. We always do our best to include the most up to date information but our offers do change from time to time. Click on each offer for the current points price and all the details.

Sign up to Virgin Red for free and start earning and spending Virgin Points.