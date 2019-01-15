How to hear Chris Evans on Virgin Radio

Chris Evans' new Virgin Radio breakfast show starts next week - but if you've not rescanned your DAB digital radio you won't be able to hear him.

Chris Evans new show starts on Virgin Radio on Monday January 21st and fans will get an extra half an hour of Chris each weekday morning as the show runs from 6.30am to 10am. Plus, thanks to Sky's sponsorship, there won't be ad breaks interrupting the show.

There are plenty of ways you'll be able to hear Chris on Virgin Radio - not just on DAB digital radios - Chris enlisted some help from his family to share the various ways you can tune in.

