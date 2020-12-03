Highlights from the 2020 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards

The 2020 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards looked a little different this year - with a ceremony streamed on World Aids Day following six days of filming at the Roundhouse in London.

Virgin Atlantic has proudly supported Attitude magazine for over eight years as a key ally of the LGBTQI community. Following the initial sponsorship, the magazine launched the Attitude Awards in order to acknowledge and celebrate the LGBTQ stars and allies who are out there changing the world.

This year, the ceremony honoured 14 inspiring award winners from all around the globe and included five star-studded live performances. Here are our highlights from the evening:

1. The socially distanced red carpet

The Attitude Awards managed to pull off a socially distanced red carpet event featuring the likes of Munroe Bergdorf, Stephen Fry, Dua Lipa and Edward Enninful. The list of star guests and appearances went truly global this year and included the likes of Taylor Swift, Mark Ronson, RuPaul, Tracey Emin, Luke Evans and many others.

Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards

2. Virgin Atlantic showing us who they are

Following a tough year for aviation, Virgin Atlantic reminded the world who they really are with a colourful short-film and a moving message from their chief customer and operating officer, Corneel Koster:

“2020 has been a year like no other. Everyone tuning in tonight will have been impacted in some way and at Virgin Atlantic we have truly faced the most difficult year in our history. Yet, in our most challenging days, one of our strongest allies advocating for us was Darren and the amazing team at Attitude and for that we truly thank you. It is something we will never forget. One positive outcome of these challenging times is that it reminds us what is important to us, what we are about, and what we stand for.”

3. Stephen Fry’s reminder for World AIDS Day

Upon accepting the Attitude Icon Award, Stephen Fry shared a moving message about the global struggle to fight AIDS. He said: “I would say that the other A that I’m thinking of and can’t help but think of is AIDS”

Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards

Since the epidemic began, 33 million people have died from AIDS-related illnesses and many people living with HIV face unacceptable levels of stigma and discrimination. While the coronavirus pandemic remains at the front of our minds, Stephen encouraged us to not forget the struggles faced by people living with HIV/AIDS.

4. A colourful shout-out to the NHS

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Attitude Awards acknowledged the tireless bravery shown by our national healthcare workers. As an NHS doctor, best-selling author, BAFTA winning TV presenter and columnist at Attitude Magazine, Dr Ranj presented the first-ever Attitude Community Award to the team at St Mary’s hospital in Paddington, London.

5. This emotional acceptance speech from Dua Lipa

Pop icon Dua Lipa paid an emotional tribute to LGBTQ young people who are struggling with mental health as she accepted the Attitude Music Award. Holding back tears, Dua said: “I’m urging all of us - if there is someone you think is vulnerable, you think could do with a hug, even if it’s virtual, please don’t wait for them to reach out. Let’s wrap our arms around the young people in this community and help them to feel safe, heard and loved. Let’s get through this together.”

Congratulations to the deserving awards winners and to everyone at Attitude magazine, Virgin Atlantic and Jaguar who made the evening possible. Watch the full event right here.