Hear from wellbeing experts at Virgin Pulse THRIVEx

As we look ahead to life after the COVID-19 pandemic, the world needs to prepare for an emerging global health crisis – the diminishing health of the workforce due to chronic disease, health inequity, declining mental wellbeing and low engagement. Virgin Pulse is helping employers to approach health and wellbeing in a new way, using digital innovation to meet the unique, ever-evolving needs of a diverse workforce.

Virgin Pulse is the world’s largest, most comprehensive digital health and engagement company. It designs technology that cultivates good lifestyle habits for employees. Each year, Virgin Pulse runs the THRIVEx conference that brings together some of the leading experts on wellbeing. This year, like most events, THRIVEx will be hosted online – and anyone can sign up to learn how to build the foundation for an effective wellbeing strategy.

THRIVEx is taking place on 11-13 May. Take a look at some of the experts who will be giving keynote talks:

Zubin Damania, AKA ZDoggMD, is the host of the ZDoggMD show, the internet’s number one medical news and entertainment show.

When he’s not rapping as ZDoggMD, Zubin is a physician and assistant professor. He’s also the founder of Turntable Health, an innovative primary care clinic and model for Health 3.0.

Jessica Isom is a community psychiatrist and clinical instructor in the Yale Department of Psychiatry. She’s also a member of the Virgin Pulse Science Advisory Board.

Jessica has a specific interest in eradicating racial and ethnic mental health disparities, mitigating the impact of implicit racial bias on clinical care, and the use of a community-focused population health approach in psychiatric practice. Her anti-racism teaching highlights the history of medical racism, interpersonal challenges in interracial interactions and provides a language for naming and responding to racism at multiple levels. She is currently working as a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion consultant and facilitator for individuals, non-profit organisations and private companies.

David Katz is the founding director of Yale University’s Yale-Griffin Prevention Research Centre, past-president of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine, and founder of the True Health Initiative. He also serves on Virgin Pulse’s Science Advisory Board.

David is a nutrition specialist and was involved in the development of the world’s most robustly validated nutrient profiling system. He has also published 15 books to date, including multiple editions of leading textbooks in both preventive medicine and nutrition.

Marlette Jackson is the global director of justice, equity, diversity and inclusion at Virgin Pulse. She is a leader and innovator in the recruitment of racial and ethnic minorities, women and first-generation college students.

Motivated by her own experiences as a woman of colour and a former first-generation, low-income college student, she works towards equity with a focus on innovation, accessibility and employee empowerment.

Lily Lamboy is the director of diversity, equity and inclusion at Blue Shield of California. She has 14 years of experience creating and scaling diversity, equity and inclusion programmes in collaboration with those most impacted by injustice.

Lily is the founder of two high-impact nationwide programs that successfully dismantle barriers to opportunity in higher education.

To hear from these experts and more, head over to Virgin Pulse THRIVEx to sign up and save your spot now.