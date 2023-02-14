Grove Co. products now available at Amazon and Walmart

Trying to live a more sustainable life? Grove Collaborative’s sustainable personal care and home care products are now available in even more places. You can now pick up Grove Co. products on Amazon, and at select Walmart stores across the US, as well as at Walmart.com.

Grove Collaborative is a leading sustainable consumer products company and Certified B Corp, and merged with Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II, a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, earlier this year.

“Our vision has always been to change the industry to be more sustainable, and with retail being where consumers make 90% of the category purchases, expanding our retail presence is critical as we aim to grow our impact,” said Stuart Landesberg, co-founder and CEO of Grove Collaborative. “As we continue to think long term in our retail strategy, we are expanding quickly but deliberately with an eye towards ensuring that we meet consumers where they are. With a growing market and appetite among consumers for planet-friendly high-performing products, we continue to pursue omni-channel opportunities to put our products into the hands of as many people as possible.”

Grove Co.

Grove will start rolling out a selection of the Grove Co. sustainable household essentials on Amazon, including gel hand soaps, dish soaps and multi-purpose cleaner concentrates, with more products being added during the first half of the year. This follows Grove’s successful rollout of its plastic-free personal care brand, Peach not Plastic, and vegan skincare brand Superbloom on Amazon in 2021. Those two brands have now reach $1 million in sales on Amazon.

If you’re already picking up supplies at Walmart, you can now find Grove Co.’s gel and foaming hand soaps on the shelves. Peach not Plastic and Superbloom products will also be appearing on Walmart.com soon.

The latest retail additions brings the Company’s retail footprint to more than 5,000 stores. In 2022, Grove made its debut in select CVS, Harris Teeter, H-E-B, Meijer and Giant Eagle doors, and doubled its product assortment at Target.

Visit Grove Collaborative to find out more.