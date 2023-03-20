Going underground: Virgin Media O2 brings 5G services to the Tube

Say goodbye to ending your conversation as you get on the train, Virgin Media O2 has launched its first 4G and 5G services on sections of the Central and Northern Lines. This means O2 and Virgin Mobile customers can benefit from very high-speed connectivity on the London Underground for the first time.

On the Central Line, 4G and 5G services have been rolled out in the tunnels between Queensway and Holland Park, providing seamless connectivity for customers travelling through these stations. Notting Hill station has been upgraded to become a full 5G station ­– with the latest mobile network now available on the Central Line platforms and in ticket halls. Customers at Queensway and Holland Park stations will be able to use 4G services while waiting for their train.

4G and 5G has also been rolled out on the Northern Line between Kentish Town and Archway. The works bring 5G to Archway and Tufnell Park stations, with 4G services now available throughout Kentish Town station.

Gareth Turpin, chief commercial officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “For the first time, our customers can access the latest 5G mobile services deep under London. This is set to revolutionise commuting in the capital, and in the weeks and months ahead we’ll be rolling out ultrafast mobile services at more Tube stations, in tunnels and on platforms to bring high-speed connectivity to our customers as they travel on the Underground.

“This is part of our commitment to upgrading the UK and ensuring customers can access our network wherever they are.”

The rollout is part of a wider project with Transport for London (TfL) and BAI Communications to bring full mobile connectivity to London Underground stations and tunnels, enabling O2 and Virgin Mobile customers to check emails, stream videos and access the latest travel information while on the move.

Working closely with BAI and TfL, Virgin Media O2 will bring connectivity to large parts of the Tube network in the coming weeks and months, ensuring customers stay connected throughout their whole journey ­– including ticket halls, platforms, on trains and through tunnels. By the end of 2024, customers will be able to access 4G services across the whole of the London Underground, with many stations and tunnels boasting ultrafast 5G services.

