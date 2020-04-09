Go on safari from your sofa with Virgin Limited Edition

You might not be able to go on safari right now, but Virgin Limited Edition is bringing the safari experience to your home.

Being up close and personal with the big five on an African safari is something that we can only dream of at the moment. But rangers from Virgin Limited Edition’s private game reserve, Ulusaba, will bring the magic of the savannah to your phone in a series of Instagram Live game drives on Monday afternoons.

Image from Virgin Limited Edition

Ulusaba’s rangers and trackers are some of the best in the world and observing, protecting and researching the daily habits of the reserve’s wildlife is still part of their daily routine. So although they can’t take guests out on safari in person, they want to share these experiences with the world.

The thrill of a safari drive is never knowing what might appear around the next corner and in this series of Instagram Live stories, Ulusaba’s rangers will bring the very best of safari to you. Whether it’s the reserve’s lion pride, an elephant calf and its family or the very first views of two new leopard cubs in their den, Virgin Limited Edition will bring an authentic experience from one of South Africa’s most renowned safari lodges.

Image from Virgin Limited Edition

The first safari will take place on Monday, April 13th, 2020 at 3.30pm (BST) so make sure you’re following Virgin Limited Edition on Instagram.

Visit Virgin Limited Edition to find out more.