Go off-grid: Five unique holiday destinations to visit with Virgin Red
Everyone has their own idea of a perfect holiday: some want a sun lounger and cocktail bar nearby, while others prefer hiking, exploring, and adventure. One of the major trends in in 2023 is the desire to reconnect with nature – according to Booking.com research, 15% of global travellers want to do just that this year.
If that sounds like a bit of you, check out these five off-grid destination recommendations for 2023.
Kobarid, Slovenia
According to Booking.com’s research, almost half of global travellers want to go back to basics this year without sacrificing any luxuries. If that’s you, Kamp Koren Kobarid is the perfect location.
An eco-campsite in Slovenia with wooden chalets and panoramic glass windows overlooking the forest, you’re just a walk away from Kobarid, an Alpine River with waterfalls known for their emerald green colour.
To relax and unwind, you could enjoy yoga on a paddleboard in this off-grid setting. Or for the adventurous travellers, try your hand at kayaking or go for a hike. Plus, when travelling within the UK and to European destinations, you’ll earn eight Virgin Points per £1 you spend when you make your Booking.com booking via Virgin Red.
Benimantell, Spain
Many travellers are seeking meditation and mindfulness retreats or breaks this year, and what better way to soothe the mind, body and soul than in the middle of nature?
IVOOD Landscape Hotel and Spa is a short drive from Banimantell, a mountain town in Alicante, and it features an infinity pool, spa and terraces with endless views of lush greenery, forests and mountains. Yoga and mindfulness classes are on the cards to help you reconnect with your inner self and find peace. Guests can also enjoy activities in the surrounding areas such as day trips to waterfalls and fortified villages in nearby mountains.
Put your mind at ease with this amazing experience while earning eight Virgin Points per £1, too.
Jackson, United States
Grab your Stetson and boots, just a short distance from Jackson, Wyoming, is the Cowboy Village Resort. Located on four acres of lush forest, it offers authentic, western-style cabins to give a ‘home away from home’ feel.
Just 15 minutes away is Grand Teton National Park, one of the most remarkable national parks in the US, where guests can join a Sunrise Wildlife Safari or a Full-Day Private Tour. Or head to Jackson Hole, where you can even do whitewater rafting or horseback riding. For travellers who can’t get enough of exploring national parks and forests, Yellowstone National Park is just an hour’s drive away.
Plus, you’ll earn one Virgin Point per £1 you spend with Booking.com when booking via the Virgin Red app or site for stays in the USA.
Thekkady, India
If off-grid means rustic surroundings to you, Spice Village is a perfect getaway. Spice Village in Thekkady is a Booking.com stay that offers thatched-roof cottages with a private veranda overlooking fruit trees and herb beds.
Immerse yourself in the beauty and tranquillity of the forest whilst learning about the culinary traditions of the region. With its own organic garden, a stay here means you get fresh vegetables fruits and spices every day.
As well as earning five Virgin Points per £1 when booking this stay through Virgin Red, you can access evening cooking classes and walking tours through a spice plantation to learn about the history of spices in South India.
Daintree, Australia
Always wanted to channel your inner Tarzan? Booking.com’s Daintree Ecolodge offers eco-luxury treehouses in the heart of the World Heritage-listed Daintree Rainforest. You’ll stay in a treehouse in the rainforest canopy, to really reconnect with nature, away from the hustle and bustle of daily life.
When staying here, you can enjoy food in either the restaurant or from your very own terrace. From walks in the rainforest, to discovering waterfalls, or leisurely boat rides down the Daintree River to scenic river cruises to spot crocodiles, you can truly immerse yourself in the breathtaking forest setting and appreciate the Australian wildlife.
And, you’ll earn five Virgin Points per £1 you spend when you book this stay through Virgin Red.
So, if off-grid sustainable travel is on your book-it list for this year, make sure to book via Virgin Red and earn Virgin Points for every £1 you spend on your next adventure.
