Go DIY: make your own kits for all the family under £20

What do you like to get up to over the school holidays? Spring has officially sprung so it’s time to cast off your coat and embrace the longer days with activities. With Not On The High Street you can stock up on kits that are perfect Easter activities for kids – all while earning points with Virgin Red.

Bake some bunnies

Avoid the last-minute dash to the supermarket for supplies with this kit that’ll have the family baking, creating, and crafting. Each kit contains ingredients to make eight bunny-shaped hot cross buns including an icing pen to add expressions and an activity to keep the kids busy while they bake.

Just add decorations

The appropriately named Choc on Choc created this chocolate decorating kit for creative kids who like to eat their work of art. The kit has two flat chocolate eggs – white and Belgian chocolate – as well as two edible stands along with sweets for decoration and an icing pen.

Sew your own eggs

There are Easter activities that don’t involve chocolate, and this kit is perfect for older kids who want to get crafty during the school break. These cute felt egg decorations come with detailed instructions and enough material for daffodils, spots, and bows – all you need are scissors.

Either gift them or decorate your home with these cute creations.

Easter egg hunt

Grab some glue and make eight houses perfect for your own Easter egg hunt. The templates come with a page of treasure hunt clues so the entire family can get involved, as well as string to close the houses or hang once the chocolate has been found and eaten.

Knit with this kit

The 2020 knitting boom is still going strong, and the school holiday is a great time to introduce the skill to children. Gift Horse Kits have a colourful egg knitting pattern for those who already have the supplies and want something seasonal to get stuck into.

