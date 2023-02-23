Get ready for Virgin Pulse Thrive Summit 2023

Virgin Pulse has released more details on Thrive Summit 2023, including revealing that Kal Penn will be joining as a keynote speaker.

Kal Penn is the former Associate Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs, as well as an actor, writer and producer, and he’ll be sharing his thoughts on what the US healthcare system gets wrong – and right.

2023 is the 10th year of Thrive Summit. It will take place in Salt Lake City, Utah, on 11-13 April 2023.

“Thinking back over the past 10 years, it’s amazing to consider how much our industry – and Virgin Pulse – has evolved,” said Chris Michalak, CEO of Virgin Pulse, the leading global digital-first health, wellbeing, and navigation company. “We have seen a deeper need and appreciation for whole person engagement, connecting all aspects of wellbeing to change more lives for good. This understanding has led to us support people with preventative, episodic, and chronic health needs, and helping them navigate and advocate for their health at any stage of their journey. I’m looking forward to celebrating the past decade of accomplishments at Thrive and discussing where we’ll be headed over the next 10 years.”

Other presenters at this year’s summit include rare disease expert and author Matt Hay, health economist and trend weaver Jane Sarasohn-Kahn, LGBTQ+ Health scholar Jessica Halem, HGTV co-hosts Raisa Kuddus and Austin Coleman, McKinsey & Company healthcare advisors Akshay Kapur and Anna Pione, Virgin Pulse’s new Chief Medical Officer Dr Jeff Jacques, and many more.

Thrive Summit 2023 will also feature a roster of expanded breakout sessions across five different tracks, with content relevant to a wider range of markets and attendees – employers, health plans, health systems and consultant. Sessions include peer case studies, expert panels on the top trends, product deep dives, and more – giving attendees inspiration and actionable strategies and tips to take home with them. These breakout sessions will feature leaders from Fortune 500 companies, consulting firms, public sector organisations, five-start health plans, and large hospital systems.

For more information and to register to attend (in-person or virtually), visit Thrive Summit.