Get JLo to invite your crew on a Virgin Voyages trip of a lifetime

Want to send a custom invite from JLo to your friends inviting them to get onboard and join you on the voyage of a lifetime?

Jennifer Lopez is joining forces with Virgin Voyages again to get everyone to do one thing: quit making excuses and start celebrating more.

As Chief Celebrations Officer for Virgin Voyages, JLo is personally inviting her fans and fellow travellers to use Jen A.I. – a new tool you can use to encourage your friends and family to set sail for the adventure of a lifetime on the high seas. And we all know, when JLo tells you to Get on the Floor – you dance. So when she tells you to celebrate with Jen A.I. – you voyage.

With Jen A.I. entering the chat, Jennifer is helping Sailors to invite their crew on their next voyage, with a custom invite from the woman herself. Tapping into the fun of augmented reality, Virgin Voyages is enabling A.I. and enhancing it with Jennifer’s likeness. Sailors are encouraged to invite their friends to say yes to celebrating this summer aboard one of Virgin Voyages’ three irresistible ships.

Jennifer Lopez said: “It’s so important to me that we stop and take time to celebrate special moments in our lives, and encourage others to do the same. If the last few years have taught us anything, it's how important it is to cherish life's special moments with your inner circle.”

No matter what you’re celebrating – a 40th birthday, college graduation, 10-year anniversary, bachelorette, guys’ getaway, divorce party, or simply just escaping the kids – you should be sailing. According to Condé Nast Traveler's 2022 Readers' Choice Awards, nearly eight in 10 cruise voters recommended Virgin Voyages as ideal for celebrating a special moment or event – 15% higher than all cruise lines measured.

Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group, said: “This extraordinary company was founded on the idea of connecting people and celebrating all of life’s special moments. We want to be the ultimate choice for any kind of celebration travel, and let’s be honest, who can say no to Jennifer?”

Activate Jen A.I. on the Virgin Voyages website and start planning your celebration trip with Virgin Voyages’ Sailor Services team. With three Lady Ships currently sailing around the globe, offering more than 40 itineraries to 100 incredible ports of call, Virgin Voyages has options for everyone.

Visit Virgin Voyages now to make plans and get Jen A.I. to invite all your favourite people to join you.