Menu
Our Story
Timeline
Working at Virgin
Latest
Virgin Group
OverviewSenior TeamNews

Get hyped for Stream from Virgin Media

Text reads: My pixels are buzzin'
Virgin Media
Natalie Clarkson
by Natalie Clarkson
7 September 2022

TVs across the UK are getting hyped for the arrival of Stream from Virgin Media. Stream is the new plug and play TV box from Virgin Media that lets you pick and choose your entertainment each month – and only pay for the stuff you love.

To view the content of this Video you will need to agree to Functional Cookies

These cookies are going to make your experience on our site better, like the option to ‘Remember me’. They remember the choices you make and provide enhanced, more personal features by showing you content that we think you’ll be interested in.

Plug in the Stream box and you’ll have access to all your favourite subscriptions – Sky Sports, Netflix, Disney+ and more – as well as all the TV channels and apps you can’t live without (BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and YouTube). Plus you can search across all your services in one go with your voice.

With Stream you don’t get stuck paying for stuff you don’t use – swap your subscriptions every month if you want. Plus, Virgin Media will give you 10% credit back on the entertainment subscriptions you add to Stream.

To view the content of this Video you will need to agree to Functional Cookies

These cookies are going to make your experience on our site better, like the option to ‘Remember me’. They remember the choices you make and provide enhanced, more personal features by showing you content that we think you’ll be interested in.

To celebrate the launch of Stream, Virgin Media teamed up with UK garage duo DJ Luck and MC Neat to surprise commuters at London’s Kings Cross.

@virginmedia

We’re hyped to have MC Neat and DJ Luck on our Stream stage at London Kings Cross station. Head on down! Stream from Virgin Media is now here 🙌🥳 Check out our website for more info.

♬ Garage house with striking strings - S_R

Stream is available for a £35 activation fee with Virgin Media’s ultrafast broadband. Visit Virgin Media to find out more.

Virgin Media O2

See all Virgin Companies
More articles
View all >
Virgin Media
Virgin companies

Virgin Media O2 introduces UK’s fastest WiFi guarantee

5 September 2022
A woman's hands holding a pen and using a calculator with the Virgin Media O2 logo on top of the image
Virgin companies

How Virgin Media O2 is tackling digital exclusion

30 August 2022
Virgin Media O2
Virgin companies

Virgin Media O2 expands apprenticeships scheme to support more young people

18 August 2022