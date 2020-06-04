Get fit with Daley Thompson and Virgin Media

Virgin Media has recruited Olympian Daley Thompson to help keep the British public moving while health clubs and leisure centres remain closed due to COVID-19.

The TV and broadband provider has launched Get Moving, a free fitness channel that is exclusive to Virgin Media.

Get Moving will be on air Monday to Friday with specialist fitness sessions throughout the day. Daley, who won Olympic gold medals at the 1980 and 1984 games, will lead sessions with personal trainers from his Daley Fitness company. They’ll cover everything from yoga to HIIT training classes so you can choose the workout that suits you.

On Fridays, Daley will be joined by a special guest and will put them through their paces in a fitness class and interview. On Friday, June 5th, his first guest will be fellow Olympian Sebastian Coe, who also won gold medals at the 1980 and 1984 Olympics.

“I’m so excited to be working with Virgin Media and this incredible new channel which has a host of top talent to help get you moving,” Daley said. “My years of training as an Olympic athlete have inspired many of the sessions which will have something for everyone. It’s all about staying healthy and active as much as we can during this tricky time.”

As well as Daley and his team of personal trainers, four other fitness experts will be joining the line-up and giving you fun and creative ways to get fit:

Stuart Amory is ex-military and has kept RAF troops fighting fit and has also trained movie stars including Emily Blunt. His home-based workouts will feature on Tuesdays

Carl Tracy, AKA Mr Move it!, is a familiar face from Nick Jr and his use of upbeat music, storytelling and visualisation helps keep the attention and interest of young children. His blend of personal trainer and children’s entertainer will keep all eyes on the telly Monday to Friday

Sana Shirvani’s ‘Sweat with Sana’ is on every Monday and is a mix of cardio and strength training which has helped get Grammy and Academy Award winners movie-ready for their big roles

Ross Hanbury is a personal trainer and sports consultant with over 20 years of experience. He specialises in strength and conditioning training but also teaches PE and his sessions will provide a mix of fun and engaging exercises that the whole family can join in on Wednesdays

Get Moving is live on Virgin Media channel number 997 now.

Virgin Media has been working hard to keep people connected during the coronavirus lockdown – read how one engineer helped an elderly couple with a brand new TV when theirs broke.

Visit Virgin Media to find out more.