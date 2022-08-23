Get cashback on food and fuel with Virgin Money’s new current account offer

Virgin Money has a new offer for people switching to the Virgin Money M Plus Account and Virgin Money Club M Account, which will help people during the cost of living crisis the UK is currently facing. Switchers will earn a huge 25% cashback on their food shopping and every time they put petrol in the car with Virgin Money Cashback.

Cashback can be earned by spending at any UK supermarket – including Asda, Marks & Spencer, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, ALDI, LIDL, Tesco, Iceland, The Co-operative and Waitrose, as well as any UK petrol station.

Hugh Chater, chief commercial officer at Virgin Money said:“Our latest switching offer enables customers to earn cashback on their everyday supermarket and fuel spending at a time when the cost-of-living crisis continues to challenge people’s spending and saving habits. We’re pleased we can give our customers value when it matters most, helping to make them feel happier about money.”

To qualify for this offer, customers need to:

Apply for the Virgin Money M Plus Account or the Virgin Money Club M Account either online or via the Virgin Money mobile banking app

Use the Current Account Switch Service to complete a full switch including at least two Direct Debits

Sign up to Virgin Money in the Virgin Money mobile banking app

Pay at least £1,000 into the linked savings account within 45 days of opening their new account

New customers will receive an email confirming when they are eligible to start earning cashback on UK supermarket and fuel spending, and from that date they’ll have 60 days to earn 25% cashback up to a maximum of £160. An offer tile will also appear in the cashback section of the Virgin Money mobile banking app when the offer becomes available, and will allow customers to keep track of how long they have left to earn cashback with the countdown timer. Any cashback earned will be paid into the customer’s cashback account within 35 days of each qualifying spend.

The Virgin Money M Plus and Club M accounts come with a travel-savvy debit card that is the perfect companion for any trips abroad – you won’t get charged for overseas spending or withdrawal fees on foreign currencies. Plus, the account comes with full digital servicing, mobile cheque deposits, savings pots, budgeting tools and transaction tagging to help you keep track of your spending.

Switchers will also benefit from 2.02% AER variable on balances up to £1,000 plus 1.171% AER variable on their linked savings account on balances up to £25,000 and 1.00% AER variable on balances over £25,000.

Interested? Visit Virgin Money to find out more and apply today.