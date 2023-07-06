Gather your crew: Play at the Virgin Media Gamepad at The O2

Bit of a gaming fan? Virgin Media O2 has opened the doors to Virgin Media Gamepad, a brand new, free to use space for gamers to play without limits at The O2.

With a seamless gaming experience, you can enjoy gameplay powered by Virgin Media’s gigabit broadband, using state-of-the-art technology, including 16 of the latest consoles and exclusive areas for live streaming and local multiplayer gaming with friends.

Virgin Media O2

Gamepad was built with gamers in mind. Working alongside tech experts from Digital Foundry, Virgin Media O2 has made sure that Gamepad is the most cutting-edge gaming space available in the UK, with Elgato Facecams, Elgato Key Lights, Ultra Wide curved desktop monitors and Xbox Series X consoles and wireless controllers.

Building on Virgin Media’s previous work within gaming, Gamepad is the company’s latest venture in supporting gamers, which in recent years has seen them provide customers with exclusive opportunities to play blockbuster titles including Destiny 2, before they launched, and sponsor the annual EGX gaming expo.

Virgin Media O2 built Gamepad to make gaming even more inclusive and accessible. Not only is the space step-free and wheelchair-friendly throughout, the lighting can be adapted to meet a variety of sensory needs and the space will continue to be developed to make sure it is inclusive and enjoyable for all.

Virgin Media O2

Gamepad will also provide an opportunity to support the next generation of gaming talent, with professional-level equipment to help them take their gaming to the next level. Content creators, including Outside Xbox, will deliver bespoke sessions to games looking to build their skills and expand their knowledge of streaming and gaming, and also host livestreams from a dedicated streaming lounge – The Stage.

Virgin Media broadband and O2 customers visiting Gamepad at The O2 will be able to benefit from extra perks to take their gameplay to the next level with exclusive first play opportunities and access codes, as well as exclusive in-game treats and experiences available – all available exclusively via Priority.

Virgin Media Gamepad is open every day from 12pm until 8pm. Visit Virgin Media Gamepad to find out more.