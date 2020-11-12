Menu
Four Virgin Active workouts you can do from home

A woman practising yoga on a yellow background, surrounded by an icon of a television. Text below reads LIVE in Lockdown
Virgin Active
Natalie Clarkson
by Natalie Clarkson
12 November 2020

When it was announced that England would be going into a second lockdown for the month of November, Virgin Active jumped into action to help people keep healthy while its fitness clubs were closed. Virgin Active’s team of Activists are running live workouts on Instagram that anyone can take part in from home.

You don’t need any special equipment, as you can make use of everyday items around your home. So what are you waiting for? Get your trainers on and get to work!

Yoga

Let Char breathe new life into your yoga routine. Join her for a 30 minute gentle vinyasa flow to warm and wake the body.

Grid training

Since you’re not able to join a Grid class at Virgin Active right now, Paolo is bringing them to your home. For this workout, all you need is your body – but if you want to push yourself further you could grab some weights, or fill a rucksack with some heavy items

Dance

Is there anything better for the body and soul than a good dance? Join SJ in this class and dance away all your stresses. Turn this one up loud!

Pilates

Emma is taking you through a core and glutes workout in this class. All you need to join in is a mat and some space – so clear the floor and get ready.

Follow Virgin Active on Instagram for more live workouts throughout England’s lockdown.

Virgin Active UK

