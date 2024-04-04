Flying high: Virgin Atlantic increases flights to India

Showing its commitment to business customers, Virgin Atlantic has launched flights to India’s start-up capital this week. Bengaluru is a key destination for US customers connecting onwards via London Heathrow from San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York JFK, Seattle and more. With average connection times between one and two hours, the route promises optimal connectivity for business or enjoying a vibrant stay in India’s third most populous city.

Virgin Atlantic has also announced a second daily flight to Mumbai – India’s industrial capital. This makes the airline’s fifth daily service to India and complements its doubly daily services to Delhi, as well as the daily Bengaluru flights.

Beginning 27 October 2024 and on sale from 6 April 2024, the second daily Mumbai services will operate on the airline's state-of-the-art Airbus A350-1000, offering Upper Class, Premium and Economy Delight, Classic and Light cabins as well as the airline's signature Upper Class social space. It will also offer seamless connectivity and a premium long-haul experience for those customers connecting via London Heathrow from key gateways throughout the United States including San Francisco, New York JFK, Atlanta, Seattle, Boston, and Los Angeles, with Virgin Atlantic and transatlantic joint venture partner, Delta Air Lines.

Virgin Atlantic CEO Shai Weiss poses with red tuk-tuks in Bengaluru | Virgin Atlantic

“There is a huge opportunity for us in India, it has a dynamic, fast-growing economy and we're anticipating a huge growth in demand for international travel to and from the region. We know both our customers and people love traveling to India and we have a rich history in the destination,” Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic, said. “Next year marks 25 years of operations and the first time that we'll offer more than one million seats to India via London Heathrow with optimal connectivity for our US customers from key tech hubs including San Francisco and Seattle. The launch of Bengaluru and doubling of our Mumbai services reaffirms our strong commitment and will allow our customers to travel seamlessly throughout India and beyond, flying on one of the youngest fleets in the skies, with our signature personalised service, delivered by our amazing people.”

From 2025, Virgin Atlantic will offer more than one million seats to India – a 350% increase in capacity since 2019, cementing India’s position as a key strategic market for the airline and marking its largest area of growth outside the United States.

Virgin Atlantic CEO Shai Weiss and a Virgin Atlantic Cabin Crew member in a tuk-tuk | Virgin Atlantic

As well as giving customers more options, the increase in flying to Mumbai is also a huge boost for cargo operations. Virgin Atlantic is set to carry an additional 25,000 tons of cargo from the fashion, pharmaceuticals and tech sectors. With five daily services, Virgin Atlantic Cargo will offer 42.1million kg of space available to and from India which is a 336% increase in capacity versus 2019.

In addition to offering seamless connectivity for US customers to three destinations in India, Virgin Atlantic has a strategic partnership with IndiGo, India's leading airline. Customers can book one ticket which allows them to connect onwards to popular destinations in India such as Ahmedabad, Goa and Hyderabad through Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

