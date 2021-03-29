Flying high: New menus and even more affordable flights from Virgin Australia

Virgin Australia has unveiled new onboard menus to give customers more choice and better value. The menus include a fresh and delicious new Business Class menu focused on quality and simplicity, and a buy-onboard menu of popular snacks and drinks for Economy travellers.

Business Class menu

The new Business Class menu features simple, modern, fresh and contemporary dishes, made using locally sourced Australian produce. Dishes include a range of hot meals and healthy salads.

Meals in Business Class are served on tableware, including crockery, glassware and cutlery, giving guests a quality in-flight experience and further reducing single-use packaging as part of the airline’s continued commitment to sustainability.

The new menu will rotate on a bi-monthly basis and comes with all-inclusive premium Australian wine and beer, plus soft drinks and spirits.

Economy menu

Virgin Australia has spoken to its team members and guests and found that travellers would prefer to choose their own food and drink in a buy onboard model on domestic flights, rather than receive a predetermined snack.

The new Economy buy onboard menu is designed to give travellers greater value, taking the previously included snack out of the ticket price to provide great value fares every day.

Initially the menu will feature the most popular snack and beverage items, including cheese and crackers, and Australian wine, before a greater range of menu items are introduced later this year when travel demand is expected to resume to near pre-COVID levels.

Virgin Australia will continue to serve complimentary tea, coffee and water to guests in Economy on all flights.

Paul Harris/Virgin Australia

Even more affordable flights

Last November, Virgin Australia reduced the price of Business Class fares by up to 20%. And now it’s undertaking a review of its Business and Economy Class fare brands.

The new fare brands will deliver better value for travellers, provide more flexibility and choice, compared to what was available before the pandemic. This means that seats in Business Class will be more accessible than ever before.

Virgin Australia also recently opened its new lounge at Adelaide Airport.

Visit Virgin Australia to find out more.