Over the last year, people worldwide have adjusted to a new way of working. Commuting to an office on a daily basis feels like a memory from a very different time. Thankfully, Virgin Media Business has collated some top tips for surviving and thriving in this new everyday.

Working with health and wellbeing expert Samantha George, Virgin Media Business has shared some great advice for looking after yourself and your colleagues even when you’re not in the office.

Learn how your body works

Before you can learn how to look after yourself, you need to understand a bit about how the body works. Samantha explains how the two parts of the nervous system work and what impact they can have on your wellbeing.

Think about your eating and drinking

What you put into your body each day has a massive impact on your ability to get through the day. Samantha has some brilliant tips for what you should eat and drink to keep your energy levels up and avoid that post-lunch slump.

Practise these techniques for focus

Samantha has some brilliant ways to keep your focus levels high during the working day. In this video she covers three different habits that you can build into your daily routine that will help you to stay focused all day, whether you’re in the office or at home.

Introduce some stretches for an energy boost

Doing some yoga or simple stretches can help keep your energy levels high, without relying on caffeine to give you a boost. Samantha has some very simple exercises that you can do at home so you don’t lose energy.

Reduce your stress levels

It’s easy to let stress creep in at work. But when you’re working from home, you don’t want this to start affecting your home life too. Take a look at Samantha’s tips for reducing your stress levels, which include breathing exercises and getting outdoors.

