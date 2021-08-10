Five things to do on a Virgin Voyages Summer Soirée Series cruise

If you’ve booked to join Virgin Voyages on its Summer Soirée Series from Portsmouth, you’re in for a treat. There’s so much to explore onboard Scarlet Lady, but here are five things you really shouldn’t miss…

Dine at Michelin-style restaurants

Scarlet Lady has more than 20 different eateries onboard – including some Michelin-style restaurants where you’ll enjoy some of the best food at sea.

Make sure you book the restaurants that you want to visit so you don’t miss out. Here are some of your options:

The Wake – enjoy steak and seafood in the most incredible setting

Pink Agave – inspired by Mexico City’s street food scene, with an interior designed by Tom Dixon, this is Mexican food like you’ve never seen before

Gunbae – social Korean barbecue, where you can experience hands-on meat grilling and soju drinking

Test Kitchen – inspired by Escoffier’s Ma Cuisine, this laboratory-like eatery is part restaurant, part cooking school

Enjoy a show

Virgin Voyages has worked with some of the world’s most exciting and innovative producers, directors, choreographers and artists to create the onboard entertainment.

During the Summer Soirée Series, there are several different shows on offer, including:

Duel Reality – a retelling of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, with a circus twist that is sure to leave you amazed

Phantom Folktales – popping up all over the ship at different times, listen to stories told through song as performers appear seemingly out of thin air

Never Sleep Alone – Resident sexologist, Dr A, dispenses her unique brand of fearless and playful advice in this interactive, late-night cabaret – not for the faint of heart

Rest, relax and recuperate

Scarlet Lady offers plenty of places to rest and recuperate after a big night. Book yourself into the spa for a treatment or two. Watch the waves roll by as you relax and prepare for another night enjoying everything the ship has to offer.

Alternatively, if you’re looking to blow the cobwebs away, head to the Dock and the Dock House at the back of the ship. Curl up and let the sea breeze heal you as you sail along. Plus, the crew will bring you delicious mezze straight from the grill directly to your daybed to aid your recovery.

Make use of your gym kit

Virgin Voyages has created some of the best exercise spaces onboard its ship. Each day there are various classes you can book into – from morning yoga sessions to spin classes.

But if classes aren’t your scene, there are plenty of options to get active while you’re onboard Scarlet Lady. Get in the ring and practise your boxing, or go one-on-one on the basketball court. Or just go for a quick morning run on the Runway Jogging Track and take in the incredible views from the perch.

Don’t forget your splash of red

Exclusive to the Summer Soirée Series, Virgin Voyages is hosting a Splash of Scarlet Night. We don’t want to give away too many details, but prepare for a mysterious evening of fun and games. With events and experiences popping up all over the ship, you won’t want to miss out.

Just don’t forget your own splash of red to wear.

