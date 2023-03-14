Five simple ways to step into spring with a DIY Makeover

We’ve all tried our hand at sprucing up our homes with a bit of DIY. As the days get longer and the climes get warmer, it’s inevitable to start thinking about finally sorting out that overflowing cupboard and adding some colour to dark corners.

The new season means new beginnings, and even if you’re no handyman you can still put your skills to the test, make a few changes, and transform your home in a matter of hours. Need more convincing? If you stock up on supplies using Virgin Red you’ll also earn some Virgin Points.

1. A lick of paint

One of the simplest ways to breathe life into your home and make it feel new is with a change of colour.

When choosing shades for your home, try to think about how they make you feel instead of going for colours because they’re trendy. Your home is about you, your family, and how you want to live, so if baby blue is your colour, use it. If you prefer burnt orange, go with that. Whatever colours you pick, your home should make you feel happy and relaxed.

If your walls are in need of a fresh coat of paint, B&Q have over 13,500 products online - plus, you can earn one point per £1 when you purchase through Virgin Red. What’s more, you can also earn one point per £1 with Wickes, who give you next-day delivery on most items, even the bulky stuff.

2. Refresh

If you haven’t changed anything in years, there are several simple ways to make a big difference to your home. Something as easy as changing the position of furniture is a great way to give your home a makeover, or if you’re bored with the old chair in the lounge, why not earn up to two points per £1 at John Lewis & Partners with some sophisticated new pieces? With new collections launched every week, the catalogue is always up to date and you’re near guaranteed to find something that fits seamlessly into your home.

Removing clutter or unwanted items not only unlocks space you didn’t know you had but also helps create positive energy in your home. Research from the University of California reveals that clutter produces high levels of stress, potentially causing anxiety and depression. Recycle or donate your unwanted items and find new ways to store things – Wayfair has a zillion things for your home, including shelving and storage units to help you to declutter. Plus, you’ll earn two points per £1 you spend with them.

3. Create a gallery wall

Whatever your unique style, a gallery wall can totally transform any space in your home – be it a staircase, the bedroom or lounge area. A gallery wall is a wall of art that can be a block colour, prints, patterns, images or family photos, or three-dimensional items, like wall hangings, plates and other adornments. Etsy have endless stylish examples and you’ll earn some precious points.

Before making any holes in the wall, it’s best to create the layout on the floor or any other large flat surface. This way, you can see how everything will look together and lets you easily swap pieces around until you find the layout you like best.

4. Bring in some green

Nothing adds a bit of greenery and variation more than plants. Not only do they look stylish and sophisticated, but they literally bring life into your home.

There are loads of plants that are easy to grow and maintain. For example, a snake plant doesn't need direct sunlight or frequent watering to survive and can grow up to 12 inches tall.

Alternatively, you could consider starting with an indoor herb garden by adding a pot or two to some empty space in your kitchen. Buy your plants with B&Q and Wickes and earn Virgin Points along the way.

5. Blend in the tech

A new gadget is always exciting; playing with the cool features and finding the perfect spot for it at home. However, new tech can clash with interior design, so best to give the placement of your new HD telly or vinyl player some thought.

Think about the aesthetic and try and choose colours that will work well in the space so they blend in, rather than stick out. When you’ve found what you’re after, you can earn up to three points per £1 with Samsung, up to two with Currys and AO.com.

So if you’re thinking of giving your home a DIY makeover this spring, don’t forget to check out the partners on Virgin Red, and reward yourself for all your hard work.

