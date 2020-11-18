Five reasons to upgrade to Virgin Media’s TV 360

Virgin Media has a brand new TV box, which makes catching up on your favourite shows better than ever. Not sure about upgrading? Here are five reasons you need Virgin TV 360…

1. It’s the easiest TV box ever

With a brand new interface and a voice control remote, navigating your way around TV 360 couldn’t be easier. Looking for iPlayer? Simply say it and you’ll see it.

2. Never miss a moment

Did you get distracted and miss a crucial moment in your drama? Or did someone text just as your team scored the winning goal in the 96th minute? Not to worry, tell your box to rewind 10 seconds and see all the action again.

Or, if you get stuck in traffic and arrive home 10 minutes after your favourite show started, simply use start over and watch it from the beginning.

3. The most personalised experience yet

With Profiles on the new TV 360 box, everyone can have their own personalised viewing area. This shows personalised recommendations, as well as all your favourite shows and channels in one place. And if you’re halfway through watching something, you can pick up where you left off.

4. All your streaming, all in one place

No matter where you want to watch your favourite programmes and movies, Virgin Media has it all right at your fingertips. You’ll find iPlayer, ITV Hub, Netflix, Prime Video and more all on your TV 360 box.

Plus, there’s a whole month’s worth of catchup as well as all the boxsets and movies you could wish for.

5. No more fighting for the remote

With extra 4K-ready mini boxes, you can watch what you want, when you want – even if someone else is hogging the main TV. Watch live, or from catch up or recordings from upstairs or downstairs. Plus, shared pause points across your screens make sure you don’t miss a moment, even if you’re kicked out of the living room.

Plus, with the new, upgraded Virgin TV Go app, you can stream, record and manage your TV from anywhere – whether you’re out and about or watching from bed.

Virgin Media has launched its Essential Broadband service for customers facing financial difficulty. They have also extended support for customers struggling with the cost of living.

Visit Virgin Media to find out more.