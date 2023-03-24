Find the best wellness experience for you with Virgin Experience Days

What does wellness mean to you? The act of practising healthy habits for positive physical and mental outcomes is wide-ranging and an individual choice – for some it’s a hotel spa day while for others it’s visiting an owl sanctuary.

Armed with a Virgin Experience Days voucher, Virgin Red members can either give a gift experiences or treat themselves to a wellness day chosen from many of the exciting options available.

For 17,000 Virgin Points the Experience Wellness Collection has plenty of experiences to offer – 74 to be exact. With this voucher you can explore the animal kingdom or book a tranquil countryside getaway, have a hands-on cooking lesson or a whole-body cryotherapy session.

Animal Antics

Animal lovers will have a tricky time choosing which experience to go for with this voucher. Have a hoot at North Somerset Bird of Prey Centre, walk with alpacas (plus afternoon tea), or get up close to lemurs at Drusillas Park.

Food for thought

If a course at culinary school isn’t an option, you can use your Virgin Points for classes covering every dietary requirement and cuisine. The Gordon Ramsey Academy offers steak cooking, a sushi masterclass or a vegan cooking class, while fans of Italian should check out the Italian Cookery Class at La Cucina Caldesi.

For a quick taster to improve your culinary skills the ProCook Cookery School has a half day class while veggies can do the same at the Vegetarian Society Cookery School.

Things to do for two

Adventures are best when done with a friend, and there are loads of experiences for two with this voucher. Enjoy a one-night stay in manors, hotels, or even a glamping pod across the country in locations including Surrey, Newcastle, Eastbourne, and Dartmoor. Explore Latin, Thai or Spanish cuisine with Ann's Smart School of Cookery or perhaps an introductory course to eagle handling if more your speed.

Helicopter rides, boat trips, and stand-up paddle boarding are also just a few of the options available for adventure seekers looking to get outside this year.

Experience Wellness Take your pick

Grab your Experience Wellness Collection voucher for 17,000 Virgin Points with Virgin Red.

Discover more adventures with Virgin Red.