Find out more about popular Virgin Experience Days experiences

Fun fact: there are over 500 amazing experiences you can access with your Virgin Points. That’s right, as a Virgin Red member you can pick the best of Virgin Experience Days experiences for foodies, adventure-seekers, spa-lovers, and everything in between.

But sometimes you need to know a little bit more, so we’ve got some first-hand reports back from a team of testers who gave them a test run to ensure the experiences are top-notch. Check out what some of the Virgin Red team thought of some of the amazing experiences available, including a flying lesson, three-course meal, and skydiving without actually skydiving.

Undertake a tree top challenge

If you’re seeking a bit of a challenge, you should try this Go Ape Tree Top Adventure. Grab a plus one and experience an exhilarating journey through the treetops that combines nature, physical challenges and a whole lot of fun.

Nestled high in the trees, you are transported to a world of lush greenery and stunning vistas. With each platform you reach, a new vantage point emerges offering breath-taking views of the surrounding landscapes. And for those a little nervous of heights, each obstacle, zipline, and swing is an opportunity to (safely) conquer that fear and complete the course. Channel your inner child and feel the adrenaline as you glide through the trees.

Go Ape with Virgin Experience Days Book for 11,500 Virgin Points

Fine dining with Brasserie Blanc

With 14 locations across the UK to choose from, we chose Threadneedle Street in the beating heart of London, and it was the perfect setting for a low-lit date, celebratory feast, or a special night when mum rolls into town.

The atmosphere was lively but not deafening, with lighting that was subdued and festive – perfect for the bitterly windy night we visited on in December. The three-course meal was sublime, and the wine included went down very easily, so we swiftly ordered more before moving onto the blood orange palomas after dessert.

The food was everything that is good about French food – nourishing, rich, seasonal, and elegant. Even the vegetarian option was just as exciting and dynamic! For me, it was the perfect winter night out, but now I’m tempted to return before the end of summer for the French beans and minted new potatoes…

Indulge in a delectable three-course meal Book now for 12,000 Virgin Points

Experience an eco pod

Imagine waking up to the gentle rustling of leaves and the soft chirping of birds, surrounded by the untouched beauty of the Lake District – that's exactly what I experienced during my incredible stay at The Quiet Site.

From the moment I arrived armed with my camping gear (make sure to pack yours!), I was captivated by the surroundings, where every aspect was designed to blend seamlessly with nature while the cozy accommodation provided a perfect balance of comfort and sustainability, making me feel truly connected to the outdoors.

During the day, I explored the picturesque landscapes, taking invigorating hikes that led to breathtaking vistas and hidden gems. As the evening settled in, I was serenaded by live music, courtesy of local bands playing at the on-site pub. One of the highlights of my stay was the artisanal pizza, baked to perfection in a wood-fired oven, another of the site's unmissable facilities.

This stay was more than just a getaway; it was a chance to disconnect from the hustle and bustle of city life and immerse myself in nature's tranquillity. The sense of calm I found here stayed with me long after I left. If you're seeking a breath of fresh air, The Quiet Site in the Lake District is an absolute must.

Wake up in nature Book now for 8,250 Virgin Points

Take to the sky (with an instructor)

I have always been a self-confessed aviation geek and growing up I dreamed of being a pilot, so I was infinitely excited to finally get myself in the cockpit.

The instructor was so friendly and instantly put me at ease when I said it was my first time, explaining every action as he did it while I desperately tried to absorb all the info. I was nervous when it was my turn to take control in the air, but once I felt myself steering the plane, it was absolutely exhilarating and unlike anything I’ve ever experienced.

We started at the Stapleford Airfield and flew down to and around the Dartford crossing, flying over the British countryside and thankfully seeing some sunshine peak out amongst the clouds. Feeling the wind beneath us was such a surreal experience, very different to the usual feel onboard a Boeing or Airbus aircraft.

Once I was back on solid ground, I was already mentally planning my next lesson. Although I did feel like I had finished a strenuous arm workout after gripping onto the yoke so hard throughout, so while I may not be quite ready to collect my pilot wings, it’s certainly fuelled my love of the skies.

Let's go fly a plane Book now for 22,000 Virgin Points

Convinced? Check out the many ways you can earn and spend Virgin points with Virgin Experience Days. And don’t worry if you’re not a member – here's how to join Virgin Red.