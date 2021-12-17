Faster than the speed of light: Usain Bolt meets fan via 4k hologram

Usain Bolt surprised one of his megafans with a one-on-one gaming challenge, appearing as a super realistic 4k hologram thanks to Virgin Media’s Gig1 broadband.

In a ‘living room of the future’, kitted out with all the latest smart tech – from a laser TV to remote-controlled pop-out drawers – up-and-coming British sprinter Alex Jianroran hung out with his hero and played video games against the iconic Jamaican sprinter.

Gaming through the hologram shows how the future of online gaming with friends could look – making it even more connected and meaningful. At the moment, gamers are reliant on headsets as their only means of communication. But this hologram technology – powered by hyperfast broadband – could allow for improved teamwork and help gamers take their gameplay to the next level.

Usain Bolt, the world’s fastest man and eight-times Olympic Gold Medallist, said: “When it comes to speed, I know how important it is to be on top form and Virgin Media’s hyperfast gigabit broadband is almost – almost – as fast as me. I had a great time virtually meeting and gaming with my megafan, Alex, and It’s exciting to see how gigabit broadband makes futuristic tech like holograms possible.”

Jeanie York, Chief Technology Officer at Virgin Media O2, added: “This incredible hologram technology, brought to life by the world’s fastest man Usain Bolt, shows just how far we have come in how we can engage, communicate and socialise in a virtual world. Our gigabit broadband speeds can power the British homes of today and the future which will continue to consume more cutting-edge technology over the coming years as we find new and innovative ways to stay connected to the people that mean the most.”

