Faster brings businesses closer

Virgin Media Business has released a series of films as part of its latest campaign, Faster Brings Us Closer.

As the UK’s fastest widely-available broadband provider, Virgin Media understands the important role it plays in bringing people together and connecting them with the things they love – and that includes connecting businesses with their customers.

Celebrating the ways that Virgin Media Business broadband has helped small businesses to stay connected over the last year, the films form part of the wider campaign.

Each video tells the story of how businesses have adapted during the pandemic and how a good broadband connection has been essential to their success.

Ultra Education

Julian Hall founded Ultra Education to inspire young people to see how they can make money out of their passions. Due to the pandemic, Ultra Education had to take its sessions online, rather than delivering them face-to-face.

Salut Wines

Sara Saunby, founder of Salut Wines, admits that when she started her business she had no idea what she was getting into. 2020 caused Salut Wines to rethink its business model and sell online for the first time.

The Camden Watch Company

The Camden Watch Company co-founders Jerome Robert and Anneke Short launched their business with a pop-up shop on Camden High Street. Its three retail shops had to close their doors for months in 2020 because of the pandemic. This meant that they had to increase their online presence as they were relying on online sales to keep the business going.

