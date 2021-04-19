Extra support for Virgin Money business customers

It seems that the pandemic has been a source of inspiration for some – over 90,000 more businesses were created in 2020 than during 2019, according to data from Companies House. And it looks like the trend is continuing into 2021, with more than 135,000 businesses incorporated in the first two months of the year.

Virgin Money has just introduced its brand new Business Current Account, with added benefits for businesses. Customers will receive cashback on business debit card transactions, boosting their account balances by up to £500 each calendar year. In addition, Virgin Money business customers will get access to Mastercard’s Business Savings Programme. Plus, new customers with a turnover of less than £6.5m will be offered fee free day-to-day banking for 25 months.

Virgin Money

Businesses that choose to bank with Virgin Money will also benefit from access to the support provided by Virgin StartUp and the opportunity to join its growing community of 190,000 founders and future founders. From June 2021 the new Virgin Money and Virgin StartUp partnership will give customers the opportunity to take part in a range of discounted masterclass training sessions, as well as access to new digital resources, including podcasts and video guides that Virgin StartUp is developing with Virgin Money.

Gavin Opperman, group business banking director at Virgin Money, said: “We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to bring the Virgin Money brand to our business customers, offering a range of benefits to enhance our Business Current Account.

Virgin Money

“We have been able to develop our innovative business banking offer following the £35m award from the Banking Competition Remedies (BCR) Capability and Innovation Fund last year. This investment has expanded our thinking and these enhancements come ahead of the transformation of our Business Current Account proposition, as we develop further customers benefits throughout this year.”

Visit Virgin Money for the full terms and conditions of the account and to find out more.