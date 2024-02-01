Explore Europe with Eurostar and Virgin Red

Virgin Red members have another way to unlock more holidays with Eurostar vouchers now available to purchase with Virgin Points. Starting from 2,000 Virgin Points, travellers can venture to over 100 destinations across Europe. Heading from London to Lille? No problem. Want to knock Amsterdam off your bucket list while saving pounds? Easy peasy. Wherever you’re headed make 2024 the year to explore thanks to Virgin Points.

Spend your Virgin Points with Virgin Red and Eurostar Europe awaits

All you have to do is log into your account, choose the amount you want to purchase, redeem your points for a passcode and take your code over to Eurostar.com to trade it in for an e-voucher that you can use to book. Eurostar e-vouchers are available in the following increments:

So whether you want to whisk someone special off to the City of Light, soak up the culture of Brussels, or stroll through Strasbourg, Virgin Points can help you get there without having to take to the sky.

Savings aren’t the only perks when booking with Virgin Red – choose to travel Business Premier to access a swish lounge, enjoy a three-course meal designed by Michelin starred Raymond Blanc OBE, and relax knowing your tickets are fully exchangeable and refundable.

Andrea Burchett, Chief Loyalty Officer and Managing Director for Virgin Red, says: “We’re delighted to partner with Eurostar to offer our members the chance to explore the continent with Virgin Points. Travel is a huge part of what Virgin Red is about, and we’re thrilled that our members can now reward themselves with travel to more than 100 destinations with Eurostar. Bon voyage!”

Wherever you choose to go, do it comfortably with your Virgin Points. Not a Virgin Red member yet? Join now and unlock a world of rewards.

Terms and Conditions

The Virgin Red Programme terms and conditions and Eurostar’s full terms and conditions apply. Please be aware of the following key terms and conditions: